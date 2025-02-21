6 Stars who must return at AEW Revolution

Since its inception, AEW Revolution has been the promotion's biggest show. Fans still remember last year's pay-per-view when veteran Sting retired from the squared circle. The current event card has been booked well so far.

Ad

Cope will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, while MJF and Hangman Page will settle their rivalry on the show. Kenny Omega will also wrestle for the International Championship, but his opponent has yet to be determined. The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay will take on Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match.

Some other matches could be booked for Revolution with just a few weeks left. Tony Khan might also book several surprises for the show, as many stars who aren't injured are currently on the shelf right now. Let's look at some names of those who could return at Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

#6. Britt Baker

The DMD has not been in AEW since November 2024, when she last wrestled Penelope Ford on Dynamite, and has not been seen since. The star has been involved in Cobra Kai promotional events, as she was featured in one. She could answer a massive challenge recently laid on Dynamite.

This Wednesday, Toni Storm challenged anyone from the female locker room to step up. Britt Baker might answer the current AEW Women's World Champion's challenge, as the latter hasn't been involved in the major story in the last few months.

Ad

#5. Anthony Bowens

The Acclaimed split a few weeks ago. Since the break-up, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn have hardly been seen on TV. However, Max Caster has been featured on almost every Dynamite since then. The Best Wrestler Alive recently announced a series of open challenges.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, Caster has been squashed by RUSH and Hangman Page. Fans have been enjoying the ungracious star's downfall. He could announce an open challenge at the Revolution pay-per-view, which the returning Anthony Bowens could accept.

#4. Jeff Jarrett

MJF and Jeff Jarrett didn't look eye to eye during their short feud in January. Both stars wanted to go after the AEW World Championship and were engaged in a war of words. However, the veteran's dreams of winning the top prize were crushed when he lost to Claudio Castagnoli. This bout was his only shot at the title. Double J hasn't been seen since.

Ad

Ad

Hangman Page and MJF are scheduled to face off at Revolution pay-per-view, and Jeff Jarrett has the perfect opportunity to teach Maxwell a lesson. His return could receive a huge boost at the event.

#3, #2 & #1. The Young Bucks and Jack Perry return to AEW

The Young Bucks lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Private Party in October. They ran away from the arena and claimed that the duo would be working from home. The Death Riders followed the Bucks shortly after winning the championships but were out of the building before the crew caught them. The stars haven't been seen since.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

They have had a short run in NJPW since January and bid farewell to the Japan-based promotion. Their chances of returning to AEW are high right now. Also, Jack Perry, former TNT Champion, hasn't been seen in the company since losing the title at Full Gear. It seems like the Elite's lengthy hiatus involves Death Riders.

The trio might interrupt the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view, where Moxley is slated to wrestle Cope. This unpredictable story could pull AEW's main event scene back into the fold. It will be interesting to see if any of these stars return to the Jacksonville-based promotion ahead of the Revolution.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE