6 things you need to know about HOOK before his pay-per-view debut at AEW Revolution

HOOK made his professional wrestling debut against Fuego Del Sol on an episode of AEW Rampage on December 10, 2021. He’s competed in several matches ever since and is undefeated in the ring.

He recently entered his first major rivalry against QT Marshall, and the two men are set to compete in a match at the upcoming AEW Revolution. He is quickly becoming one of the best home-grown talents of the company.

While fans have seen quite a lot of him in recent months, there are still a few things that aren’t widely known about him.

With that in mind, check out the five things you need to know about HOOK before his pay-per-view debut at AEW Revolution.

#6. HOOK is a second-generation wrestler

The father-son duo.

Born in 1999, HOOK was only 21 years old when he made his AEW debut in 2020. It took nearly a year for the newcomer to get his first in-ring match in December 2021.

The young star impressed fans with his agility and work in the ring. Wrestling runs in his blood as he is a second-generation wrestler.

What many fans may not know is that HOOK is the son of former WWE Superstar Taz. The former ECW Champion helped him enter the world of wrestling by being his mentor and guiding him in AEW.

His finisher, named Redrum, is a half-nelson choke, which is the same as his father's finisher, the Tazmission. He has indeed inculcated a lot from his father, who was one of the best superstars in WWE during his wrestling days.

#5. HOOK was born when Taz was the ECW Champion

The Human Suplex Machine as the ECW Champion.

In January 1999, at ECW Guilty as Charged, Taz challenged Shane Douglas for the ECW Championship. He defeated Douglas to end his 406-day reign and win the ECW title for the first time in his career.

On May 4, 1999, his son Tyler Cole Senerchia was born. Two weeks after his birth, he successfully defended his title against two wrestlers on the same night at Hardcore Heaven 1999.

He held the title until September 1999 before losing it to Mike Awesome. It’s interesting to know that Taz was on top of his game when HOOK was born.

#4. The AEW star played lacrosse in High School

As a lacrosse player with his parents.

It looks like HOOK was born to compete in the wrestling ring. He has shown a lot of skill and charisma in the ring and feels like a natural in front of AEW fans.

While many wrestlers begin their careers while they’re in high school, HOOK was busy competing in a completely different sport. The wrestler is a former All-State Lacrosse player.

For the uninitiated, lacrosse is a team game in which the ball is thrown, carried, and caught with a long-handled stick having a triangular frame at one end, with a piece of shallow netting in the angle.

He was part of Bucknell Bison's men's lacrosse team in college. He was a long-stick midfielder for the Bison's and competed in four games.

The youngster was ranked 74th in the nation as a lacrosse player. That's not all, as the young AEW star went on to play for Sacred Heart University.

HOOK has an impressive record in athletics but is no match for his work in the wrestling ring.

#3. He became an internet sensation before making his debut

NO FILTER @pipebombzz It’s wild how over CM Punk got a young talent that haven’t wrestle their first match by just saying “Send Hook” It’s wild how over CM Punk got a young talent that haven’t wrestle their first match by just saying “Send Hook” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kiw5GwDRS1

CM Punk is arguably one of the most influential men in AEW today. The Best in the World had a great WWE career before going on a hiatus. He arrived in AEW Wrestling years later.

Punk has helped build several stars since his return to the ring. One star who greatly benefited from the Punk promo before even stepping into the ring is HOOK.

The Best in the World stood against Team Taz and challenged their leader to send anyone from the faction to fight him. His words, “Send Straks, send HOOK,” sent social media into a frenzy and led to many believing that they would see the two stars collide at some point.

His stocks skyrocketed from that point onwards as fans made several memes around “Send HOOK,” and his merchandise sales also took off from that point onwards.

Fans are now patiently waiting to see the young star take on the veteran in the ring someday before Punk hangs up his boots.

#2. Several WWE and IMPACT Wrestling stars helped train the young star

AEW fans have been seeing HOOK on their screens for nearly two years. It took him a while to start wrestling in the ring. Since then, the AEW star has picked up many victories and recently got into his first major rivalry.

Before entering the ring, he trained with several top names in the industry. Early on, it was revealed that he was trained by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory.

Before entering the ring, he went to Create-A-Pro Wrestling school. There, he was trained by former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins, who now works as Brian Myers for IMPACT Wrestling.

WWE Backstage producer Pat Buck has also played a role in HOOK’s development into an in-ring talent. It looks like too many cooks did not spoil the broth as he has turned out to be a great young wrestler.

#1. Rapper Action Bronson gave HOOK permission to use his song in AEW

Action Bronson is a good friend of Taz.

HOOK has a rather cool character in AEW which will likely appeal to a lot of the younger fans. To make his gimmick more successful, he uses Rapper Action Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” single as his entrance theme.

The single is from Action Bronson’s 2017 Blue Chips 7000 album. The rapper has spoken about the use of his single for HOOK’s entrance in AEW. He revealed that he is a longtime pro-wrestling fan and became friends with Taz some time back.

He called the rapper to ask about using “The Chairman’s Intent” for his theme song. The rapper was more than happy to let the young star use his single as his entrance music.

HOOK has made quite an impact in the world of wrestling, and his popularity could help Bronson get some more hits on his song.

