6ft 8in former WWE champion to finally arrive in AEW, two major names to quit - 3 last-minute predictions for Dynamite

AEW All In: Texas is finally in the books, and fans are still praising the blockbuster show. The pay-per-view saw the conclusion of several of the promotion's most prominent stories.

Ad

Hangman Page finally completed his redemption arc by capturing the AEW World Championship and putting an end to the Death Riders' reign of terror. Christian Cage's time in the Patriarchy is also over after Nick Wayne betrayed him.

Meanwhile, MJF and Athena won the Casino Gauntlet matches and have a chance to challenge their respective division's world champions in the future. Fans are wondering what is in store for the upcoming edition of Dynamite, as the flagship show will feature the fallout of All In.

Ad

Trending

Shockingly, Tony Khan has not yet announced what will go down this Wednesday. Let's take a look at some of the things that could happen at Dynamite after All In: Texas.

#3. Braun Strowman's AEW debut

The Monster Among Men was a huge asset to WWE for multiple years. However, the star being injury-prone was what seemingly stopped the sports entertainment juggernaut from pushing him to the moon.

Ad

Unfortunately, he was released by WWE in May. It is now possible that Strowman could debut in AEW this week and help Ricochet.

Ad

Braun Strowman and Ricochet worked as a team in WWE in 2022 and 2023. The duo could reunite, and the Monster Among Men could join the One and Only's faction. The stable already consists of Gates of Agony, and Strowman's addition could really change the landscape of AEW. This could also make the Dynamite after All In more memorable.

#2. Athena topples the Timeless

At All In, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion managed to win the first-ever Women's Casino Guantlet match, which means she could challenge Toni Storm anytime she wants. The Timeless star defeated Mercedes Mone at the pay-per-view and continued her historic reign.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

To add spice to this week's highly anticipated Dynamite, Athena could cash in her contract and defeat Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. This would be a huge surprise for the fans. The Goddess hasn't been in the spotlight for several years, and a title win would be very well-deserved.

#1. The Founding Fathers established their foundation

The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega were the Executive Vice Presidents of AEW. Over time, Kenny and Cody were removed from the position, and the former World Tag Team Champions were the only EVPs left.

Ad

The duo has occasionally abused their powers in recent times. However, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay recently forced them to put their position on the line at All In.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will and Swerve established that they would not challenge for the AEW World Championship if they lost to the Bucks. In a very exciting contest, the babyface duo emerged victorious in the bout, meaning the founding fathers are no longer Executive Vice Presidents.

This Wednesday, the egoistic Young Bucks could announce their exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion as they are no longer in power. Fans are also waiting to hear from Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, MJF, and many other top stars. It remains to be seen what surprises awaits the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More