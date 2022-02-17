Jeff Hardy, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt: 7 former WWE Superstars AEW should sign next

AEW has already picked up quite a number of former WWE Superstars. However, there are quite a few stars who have left the company and have no-compete clauses that are just about to expire. Wrestling rosters will always evolve and change as the years go by and All Elite Wrestling will be no different.

WWE released a shocking 81 stars between 2020 and 2021. A handful of these wrestlers have already made their way to AEW. Unfortunately, quite a number of these wrestlers are either waiting for their non-compete clause to expire, or have returned to other forms of work.

Cody Rhodes has been the first big name to leave the promotion, but his void will likely be filled by another soon. In the meantime, there are many more wrestlers who could enter the promotion with a bang.

AEW has become a place for wrestlers to reinvent themselves and fan perceptions of themselves. In light of this, there are quite a number of stars who could reinvent themselves in All Elite Wrestling. This list will dive into 7 former stars that All Elite Wrestling should sign next.

7. Matt Cardona (FKA Zach Ryder) appeared in AEW but was never signed by the company

Matt Cardona has completely reinvented himself since being released by WWE. During his tenure there, he was mainly a mid-carder but ended up becoming an enhancement talent.

Since striking out on his own, the former ''Broski'' has picked up multiple championships from different promotions. Cardona has even wrestled some currently signed AEW stars and is set to face Matt and Jeff Hardy in less than a month at Big Time Wrestling.

Cardona would be a great asset to All Elite Wrestling at this stage of his career. He's proven that he can be a big-time player and craft his own interesting stories. The star has been a freelance agent for far too long and could find a permanent home in All Elite Wrestling.

Edited by Brandon Nell