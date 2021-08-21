9 Wrestlers CM Punk wants to face in AEW: 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Current title holders in All Elite Wrestling

We all expected CM Punk to debut on AEW Rampage last night and we were not left disappointed. The show kicked off with 'Cult of Personality' hitting followed by one of the biggest pops I can remember.

Punk received a raucous reception from fans from his hometown of Chicago as he made his way down to the ring where he explained his absence from the squared circle for the past seven years.

We also learned that CM Punk's first opponent in AEW will be none other than Darby Allin. Punk will face Darby Allin in singles action at the All Out pay-per-view with Sting at ringside.

We learned a lot more from CM Punk in his post-show media scrum alongside Tony Khan, where he named nine AEW stars he would be interested in facing. Let's take a look:

#9 Former AEW World Champion and former WWE star Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley and CM Punk have a history in WWE

One of the AEW wrestlers CM Punk named as a possible opponent is former WWE star Jon Moxley. Moxley wrestled in WWE as Dean Ambrose. He is a former WWE Champion and a three-time Intercontinental Champion, and also held a host of other titles.

Moxley has also enjoyed success in AEW, where he is a former World Champion.

Jon Moxley is the heart and soul of AEW. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/aNxlnsxZcA — Sonny The Jobber (@SonnyTheJobber) August 19, 2021

Punk and Moxley have wrestled in the past, including in FCW, which was WWE's developmental territory before NXT. Moxley later made his main roster WWE debut as part of The Shield at Survivor Series 2012, helping CM Punk retain his title. He triple powerbombed WWE Superstar Ryback and helped Punk pin John Cena in their triple threat match.

As of now, Jon Moxley and his friend are in a feud with former WWE NXT stars 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) as well as Daniel Garcia, who Moxley defeated in the main event of AEW Rampage last night.

Edited by Arvind Sriram