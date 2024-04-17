A dream WWE-AEW collaboration isn't out of bounds

Tony Khan created AEW in 2019, and since then, the promotion has been WWE's biggest rival in the field of pro wrestling. From ticket sales to ratings and viewership, the two companies compete at everything and try to outdo each other every week.

AEW is run by Tony Khan, while Triple H handles the creative for the Stamford-based company. Being each other's biggest competition, shots are often fired from both sides. However, even amidst this rivalry, fans might get an unbelievable collaboration between AEW and WWE in the near future.

Let's discuss in detail how this could happen.

WWE President Nick Khan is interested in collaborating with other wrestling promotions

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE President Nick Khan expressed his interest in collaborating with other wrestling promotions. No specific company was name-dropped, but it was stated that Khan is very much open to the idea and the world's biggest pro wrestling company is actively working on it.

The fans recently saw an example of such collaboration when the Stamford-based company collaborated with TNA earlier this year, in January. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace participated in the women's Royal Rumble match. So, who knows? We may see a day when All Elite Wrestling's Young Bucks and The Bloodline share the same ring and put on a banger.

Tony Khan may collaborate with WWE under suitable circumstances

Tony Khan recently did an interview with ComicBook, where he was asked to comment on Nick Khan and the sports entertainment giant being open to collaboration with other promotions. He was also asked if he would give a green light to the Stamford-based promotion if they called him asking to do a collaborative show with his company.

The AEW head honcho didn't reply with a simple yes or no. Instead, he explained the importance of competition and how it helps drive business. But he also hinted that he may collaborate with the Stamford-based company under suitable circumstances, as he thinks it is an interesting idea.

This is what the AEW CEO and President said:

“It’s an interesting thought. It would depend on the circumstances.”

Expand Tweet

Anything can happen in WWE's new era under Triple H's leadership

A new era has begun under Triple H's leadership where the company is experimenting with new stuff, which the fans are very much enjoying. It seems like Hunter has offered more creative freedom to his staff and is open to receiving new ideas from wherever he can.

That being said, the concept of the Forbidden Door in World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't seem so far-fetched now. AEW and NJPW have been conducting a collaborative event since 2022 and getting a good reception from the fans.

It is possible that the Stamford-based promotion might hop on the train and make a stop at the Forbidden Door station soon. It's WWE's new era where anything goes, so never say never.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think WWE and AEW will collaborate in the future? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback