Claudio Castagnoli seemingly hinted about possibly having a dream match in AEW with real-life rival Eddie Kingston.

Kingston hasn't been shy about expressing his hatred for Castagnoli, which dates all the way back to their days in the independent scene. Despite that, they teamed up numerous times at the Blackpool Combat Club during their feud against The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Eventually, the animosity somewhat simmered down after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley requested both men to settle their differences. However, Mad King clarified that he still has trust issues with the Swiss Cyborg.

When asked about his true feelings for Kingston during his appearance on Stick to Wrestling podcast, Castagnoli stated that the former tends to say a lot of things and even praised him as a competitor.

The former ROH World Champion then teased that a match between him and Mad King should take place in the future.

"Eddie Kingston always has a lot to say. I think Eddie Kingston is a very, very talented fighter and he’s also very authentic which is why he resonates so well with the audience. I’ll leave it at that. I think a match between him and me would be most interesting for many different reasons so, let’s hope it happens," Castagnoli said. (H/T POSTWrestling)

JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON Eddie Kingston wants nothing to do with Claudio Castagnoli. Eddie Kingston wants nothing to do with Claudio Castagnoli. https://t.co/hdyyPft2x3

Castagnoli will try to regain the Ring of Honor World Championship from Chris Jericho this coming November 19 at Full Gear pay-per-view. He will be joined by Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara in a four-way bout.

Eddie Kingston will be involved in a tournament centering around the AEW World Championship

The AEW World Title eliminator tournament will kick-off this week as the road to Full Gear continues. To start things up, The Firm's Ethan Page will go up against Eddie Kingston on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this Wednesday.

The winner of the first eliminator tournament match-up between Kingston and Page will face either Bandido or RUSH from the other bracket. The bout between the two stellar Mexican sensations will take place on AEW Rampage.

The final two contestants of the eliminator tournament will slug it out in the November 19 event, with the winner receiving a future world title shot in the upcoming Dynamite: Winter is Coming episode on December 14.

Who do you think will win between Eddie Kingston and Ethan Page this week in the first world title tournament eliminator bout on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

