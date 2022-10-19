Ace Steel allegedly released by AEW: When did he wrestle in WWE?

According to recent reports, Ace Steel has been released from AEW following his involvement in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident that occurred between himself, CM Punk, and The Elite after the All Out pay-per-view.

It was reported that Steel threw a chair at The Young Bucks before pulling Kenny Omega's hair, as well as biting the former AEW World Champion on the arm before the parties could be separated.

The news of Steel's release has caused many to believe that the internal investigation regarding the incident could be coming to an end, signaling a return to AEW for Punk, Omega, and the Jackson brothers.

Now that he is a free agent, one option for Steel is to return to WWE, where he wrestled a number of matches, with one dating back as far as 1998!

Ace Steel appeared on WWE TV a few times during the "Ruthless Aggression" era, both as a developmental talent and as an on-screen extra. In 2004, Steel had his haircut by Eugene on an episode of Raw before being assaulted by Eric Bischoff.

However, the most famous instance of Ace Steel appearing on WWE TV came in 2007, where he portrayed Donald Trump in an intergender match with "Rosie O'Donnell," who was being portrayed by fellow developmental talent Kiley McLean.

Steel then worked predominantly for WWE's developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling before being released from the company in February 2008.

Ace Steel is also known for being the man to train CM Punk

Outside the ring, Steel is best known for being the man to train former AEW World Champion, CM Punk, into the wrestler he is today. Steel and Punk not only faced each other on many occasions but teamed up in places like TNA and Ring of Honor as part of the Second City Saints.

The relationship between the two men was used on AEW TV in the lead-up to Punk's match at All Out with Jon Moxley, where Steel fired up Punk into accepting the match with Moxley, while also dropping an accidental F-Bomb during a promo, for which he was forced to pay a fine for.

The former AEW producer has all but retired from the ring, having only wrestled two matches since the turn of the decade, but with his backstage career in All Elite Wrestling finished, only time will tell what he does next.

