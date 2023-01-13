Adam Cole breaks silence after surprising return on AEW Dynamite this week

Former WWE Superstar Adam Cole took to Twitter recently to break his silence after his return to AEW this week.

The Panama City Playboy has been absent from the Jacksonville-based Promotion since August 2022. His last appearance had him cut a promo with the Young Bucks and ReDRagon in August. Aside from that, he had appeared in a 4-way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June, where he sustained a concussion injury that kept him away from the active scene.

This week on Dynamite, Cole made an explosive appearance entrance amidst thunderous applause from fans. The former NXT Superstar then went on to detail his recovery, as well as putting the locker room on notice.

Recently, Adam Cole shared a picture from this week's appearance, coupled with a short caption.

"A second chance. #AdamColeBayBay," tweeted Cole.

With Adam Cole now back in action, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan previously addressed concerns over Adam Cole's booking

The Panama City Playboy's extended period of absence had previously raised concerns about his booking, prompting Tony Khan to comment on the issue.

In an interview with Grapsody, the All Elite President talked about how it was impossible to keep everyone happy in the business. He also explained how the three-hour schedule AEW had for the shows simply did not have enough slots for everyone.

"Throughout those three hours [of Dynamite and Rampage] you see lots of names, but there's lots of names you aren't seeing in AEW every week, and sometimes they're silent about that, and sometimes there's a reason: somebody's hurt, somebody's working on another project, somebody's getting repackaged, or frankly there's just not enough slots on three hours," said Khan. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

With 2023 kicking off accompanied by a Dynamite redesign, only time will tell what the rest of the year has in store for the promotion.

