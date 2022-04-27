"I would love a classic one-on-one singles match" - Adam Cole calls out top NJPW Champion for Forbidden Door event

AEW star Adam Cole has laid down the gauntlet for current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. Cole stated that he wants to face The Rainmaker at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On the April 20th edition of Dynamite, Cole interrupted a major announcement that Tony Khan had in store for the fans. The Panama City Playboy took it upon himself to reveal details about AEW and NJPW's supershow scheduled for June 26, 2022. He also introduced Bullet Club leader Jay White during the segment.

But who will Adam Cole face at the mega event? Speaking in an interview with Stephanie Chase, the AEW star admitted that he had faced several top names in NJPW already. However, he is yet to have a one-on-one encounter with Okada.

“I’ve never had a singles match with Okada, I’ve wrestled Okada before in like a six-man tag team match in Ring of Honor, but we barely had any interaction together. I’ve wrestled Tanahashi, I just wrestled Ishii, which was really cool, wrestled Jushin Liger, YOSHI-HASHI, like so many different guys. But I would love a classic one-on-one singles match with Okada at some point. That would be really cool.”

Speaking on the hype surrounding the event, Cole highlighted that AEW's locker room is excited about the much-awaited pay-per-view.

“As far as in the locker room, everyone is so stoked for this. Again, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has some of the best pro wrestlers on the planet. I know a lot of people who do watch AEW also watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And there’s a lot of people who watch one or the other. There are some people that have never watched AEW that just support New Japan, and there are some people that just watch AEW and have never seen New Japan before," said Cole. (H/T Mandatory).

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible! Very rude interruption @AdamColePro @JayWhiteNZ tonight on #AEWDynamite , but what they said about June 26 is true. @AEW @njpw1972 will present Forbidden Door on ppv LIVE from Chicago at the @UnitedCenter Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible! Very rude interruption @AdamColePro + @JayWhiteNZ tonight on #AEWDynamite, but what they said about June 26 is true. @AEW x @njpw1972 will present Forbidden Door on ppv LIVE from Chicago at the @UnitedCenter!Thank you to all of you great wrestling fans for making it possible!

Adam Cole will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole is set to feature in an upcoming ten-man tag team match on this week's episode of Dynamite.

The 32-year-old star will team up with reDRagon and The Young Bucks for the first time ever to compete as the "Undisputed Elite." Their opponents will be Dante Martin, Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, and the Varsity Blonds, with both Arn Anderson and Julia Hart in their corner.

As we build up to Double or Nothing 2022, it will be interesting to see which of these two teams reigns supreme on Wednesday night.

Will you be watching Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

