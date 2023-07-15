Adam Cole and MJF's alliance to have an unfortunate end after 3-time WWE champion's return? Exploring major swerve

Former WWE star Adam Cole and MJF have struck up an unlikely friendship ever since they were paired together to participate in the AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. The two, who were sworn enemies till last month, have showcased incredible chemistry and have had fans hooked each time they have taken to the ring.

While all this is well and good, one can never really trust MJF fully. The AEW World Champion is a devious individual who will never refrain from protecting himself, even if it means turning on his new best friend, Adam Cole.

The one way that MJF can do it is with the return of former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly. The three-time NXT Tag Team Champion is best friends with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong and has not been involved in a feud for a long time.

If Cole and MJF go on to win the tournament, they have vowed to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles currently held by FTR. However, Adam Cole would not have lost sight of the one thing that is central to all this, and that is the AEW World Championship.

With Roderick Strong appearing to question Cole's friendship with MJF, the latter can hatch a devious plan which will see Strong and the returning O'Reilly turn on Cole. This can then be revealed as MJF's plan all along because, at the end of the day, MJF cares for no one else but himself.

WWE legend Bully Ray casts doubt on the Cole-MJF partnership

WWE legend Bully Ray, while speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, gave his thoughts on the pairing of Adam Cole and MJF. Bully stressed on the fact that MJF is the master of dark arts, and Cole would be foolish to trust him.

"But I think that is what MJF wants Cole to believe. That’s where he is luring him in and I like him luring him in a different way, playing at his heart strings.”

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Adam Cole and MJF being unlikely best friends has been a highlight for #AEWDynamite and my heart is gonna shatter into a million pieces when they eventually break up

If Kyle O'Reilly does indeed return and turn on Adam Cole, it will be one of MJF's latest masterstrokes. It would also work wonders for O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, as the two men have been on the periphery for a while, and aligning themselves with MJF will only serve them well as they will have made their mark on the main event scene in AEW.