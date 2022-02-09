Adam Cole has a unique connection with the AEW audience

When the music hits and Adam Cole makes his way to the ring, everyone who watches AEW knows what comes next.

That's when it's all about the boom in the arena. The crowd goes wild and literally says his catchphrase for him. It's as if he were a holy figure and the audience is his flock. It's a testament to what kind of connection he has with them.

Good or bad, heel or face, he has their support. It's unusual in so many ways. Even though wrestling has evolved and most people cheer for their favorites no matter what, Cole's connection to his people is one of a kind.

Adam Cole is a likable character who happens to have a knack for getting the fans on his side

When Adam Cole arrived in AEW, the response was amazing. He's been fueled off that adrenaline ever since and should be in the world title picture sometime soon. It wouldn't make sense if he wasn't, considering he's one of the promotion's most popular performers.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



It just feels so right. Adam Cole’s first official entrance in #AEW It just feels so right. Adam Cole’s first official entrance in #AEW.It just feels so right. 🔥 https://t.co/TS7u3yEaxu

Cole is the perfect example of the "3 P's" -- presence, personality and presentation. He's put together that entire package to become one of the biggest stars today and he's made it look easy. He's that laid back, cool guy who also happens to be damn good at what he does. That's why he garners so much respect.

That's what makes him, and his link to the audience, so unique. Cole could literally do the most dastardly deed as a heel, and they would still cheer for him. Or, he could be an avenging angel, and guess what? They would cheer for him then, too.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



this man will no doubt be AEW champ within the next 12 months Adam Cole disposes of Evil Uno in less than 5 minutes. Gets on the mic and cuts an amazing promo in a angry demeanor as he’s tired of the disrespect!this man will no doubt be AEW champ within the next 12 months #AEWRampage Adam Cole disposes of Evil Uno in less than 5 minutes. Gets on the mic and cuts an amazing promo in a angry demeanor as he’s tired of the disrespect! 😤 this man will no doubt be AEW champ within the next 12 months #AEWRampage https://t.co/0o5OlnXAWm

Of course, this phenomenon started back in NXT, where Cole and his faction The Undisputed Era were "cool heels". It's now carried over to All Elite Wrestling, an environment where Cole will likely have even more freedom to flesh out his persona.

There is an old saying about someone having the "it" factor. It's just an uncanny ability to do something particularly well, without really much explanation why. Not many performers in pro wrestling today have "it," but Cole certainly does.

There's no telling what the future holds for Adam Cole. But one thing is for sure: whatever direction he goes in, the fans are going to follow him. And they will be chanting all the way, BayBay.

What do you think the future holds for Adam Cole in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

