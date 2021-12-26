[Photos] Adam Cole, Tony Khan and more AEW stars celebrate Christmas

AEW stars were among the billions around the world celebrating the joyous occasion of Christmas, and social media allowed fans a chance to see their favorite stars share Christmas cheer. Adam Cole and Tony Khan were just 2 of many AEW personalities who shared their joy with their social media followers.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are one of the most recognized couples in all of professional wrestling and they looked the part as the Panama City Playboy shared a clean picture of themselves with their partner.

Tony Khan was with his family at home in the midst of A Christmas Story marathon which was right before Rampage.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Merry Christmas! I’m home with my family in the midst of A Christmas Story marathon on @TNTdrama, it ends @ 8:59pm ET/7:59pm CT, & then immediately following A Christmas Story, it’s TIME for A Christmas #AEWRampage on TNT Tonight @ 9pm ET/8pm CT! Thank you for making it possible! Merry Christmas! I’m home with my family in the midst of A Christmas Story marathon on @TNTdrama, it ends @ 8:59pm ET/7:59pm CT, & then immediately following A Christmas Story, it’s TIME for A Christmas #AEWRampage on TNT Tonight @ 9pm ET/8pm CT! Thank you for making it possible! https://t.co/qI76Ul5Drb

Sammy Guevara has built strong bonds with the likes of Alan Angels, Tay Conti and Fuego Del Sol. His Vlog Crew did a special photoshoot for Christmas, as can be seen below.

Cody Rhodes is off Twitter for now, but his wife Brandi Rhodes shared multiple pictures, one of which featured the American Nightmare in the background.

Of course, John Silver added a bit of positivity as well, as he does with anywhere he goes.

Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero posed together for their own Christmas special.

AEW celebrated Christmas with a special episode of Rampage

Rampage aired on a different timeslot for Christmas week. This week's episode took place on Saturday night as part of All Elite Wrestling's Holiday Bash special.

The show opened with a strong match between Jungle Boy and Isiah Kassidy. Jungle Boy got the win with the Snare Trap, while the Jurassic Express and Hardy Family Office had their troubles at ringside.

The next match featured Hook for the second time in AEW programming as he slayed Bear Bronson of Bear County to enhance his reputation. Leyla Hirsch and Kris Statlander battled it out in a hard-hitting encounter as the Galaxy's Favorite Alien came out on top with a Spider Crab submission.

Cody Rhodes became a 3-time champion as he dethroned Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship in an excellent match.

