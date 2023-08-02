Adam Cole could turn heel on MJF if former WWE Superstar returns to AEW after a year

Adam Cole and MJF have had what some people are calling the 'bromance of the summer,' but that bond could come to an end if a former WWE Superstar returns to AEW.

The former star in question is Bobby Fish, who left AEW at the end of his contract in August 2022 and began the "Undisputed Podcast" shortly after, as well as working briefly with Impact Wrestling and other companies on the independent circuit.

Cole and Fish have a long history that dates back well before their time in AEW, and if Bobby was to come back to All Elite Wrestling, there could be a very high chance of seeing a reformation of one of WWE's most dominant factions.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



February 14, 2021: Faction Break-up



April 13, 2021: NXT loses the war, moves to Tuesdays



October 2, 2019: Undisputed Era used as WWE's biggest weapon against the debut of AEW Dynamite

February 14, 2021: Faction Break-up

April 13, 2021: NXT loses the war, moves to Tuesdays

December 29, 2021: Cole, Fish & O'Reilly stand tall together to end the final Dynamite on TNT

The faction in question is, of course, The Undisputed Era, a group that never got to ply their trade in AEW due to Fish leaving, Kyle O'Reilly having neck surgery, and Roderick Strong not joining All Elite Wrestling until April of this year.

But if the 'band was back together' so to speak, there would be strength in numbers for Adam Cole, who used those numbers to dominate NXT during his four years on the brand. Gone would be the days when people wouldn't know whether or not MJF's hired goons would make the difference, instead, MJF would be at a disadvantage.

There have already been teases of a split between Cole and MJF due to how much both men truly want to be the AEW World Champion, and if Cole just had a little more man-power on his side, he would turn on the Salt of the Earth at the drop of a hat.

Another one of Adam Cole's good friends isn't happy about his bond with MJF

While Bobby Fish is no longer with AEW and Kyle O'Reilly is still rehabbing a serious neck injury, the other two former members of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, have been featured heavily on TV.

However, Strong is not convinced in the slightest at Cole's relationship with MJF, claiming on more than one occasion that Adam shouldn't be so trusting of Max and that the AEW World Champion will do anything to anyone in order to remain on top.

Dorby Allen @DorbyAllen



Adam went out to party with MJF while Roddy lost his Owen tournament match and got attacked and injured by Samoa Joe



I haven't forgot about the subtle storytelling with Roderick Strong and Adam Cole …

Adam went out to party with MJF while Roddy lost his Owen tournament match and got attacked and injured by Samoa Joe

Looking forward to seeing this story play out …

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has already manipulated and betrayed a whole host of people in All Elite Wrestling. From allies like Chris Jericho and Wardlow, to idols like William Regal and Cody Rhodes, will Adam Cole suffer the same fate? Or will Cole beat Max to the punch?

Do you think Adam Cole will turn on MJF? Let us know in the comments section down below!

