3 Reasons why Adam Cole should dethrone Hangman Page at AEW Revolution, and 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Adam Cole is the number one contender for the AEW Championship, and he's ready to go to war.

The star recently attacked reigning champion "Hangman" Page after initially making it seem like he was there to pay respects. Cole was one of the biggest stars of WWE NXT, and was even the face of the brand at a point in time. The star clearly intends to gain a similar status inside of AEW.

This list will explore 3 reasons why Adam Cole should defeat Adam Page and 2 reasons why he shouldn't. Continue reading as we dive in.

3. SHOULD: Adam Cole is a top guy and it's time for him to be portrayed as one

Cole has wrestled in far more promotions than just NXT and AEW. He is an experienced star who has been one of the top wrestlers wherever he has gone. He has been involved in mainly comedic angles and tag matches. While his storylines so far have been entertaining, they pale in comparison to what he's capable of.

Adam Page earned his title in one of the best long-term booking stories in modern wrestling. The story was touching and showed wrestlers that AEW is able to build up stars long term. However, it may be time for Page to pass the belt to someone who can elevate the championship: Adam Cole.

2. SHOULD NOT: Adam Page has not had a chance to prove himself as a champion

"Hangman" Page has only defended his championship against two opponents so far. If Page were to drop the championship now, it would make fans believe he was just transitional.

The Cowboy should defend the championship against a few more opponents. Page will eventually lose, but without having a deserving run, he'll be forgotten. The fans need to be reminded why they cheered "cowboy sh*t" as loudly as they did and a great run will be the only way to do that.

