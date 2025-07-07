AEW All In 2025: Predicting the results of all the matches

AEW All In 2025 is the company's biggest PPV of the year. This year's show is set to take place in Arlington, Texas. Given that this is the promotion's most important show, Tony Khan has planned a stacked lineup of matches.

Without further ado, here is the lineup of matches announced for the show and some predictions for the event.

AEW has announced eight matches for the show

One of the most talked-about matches of the PPV is the Winner Takes All showdown between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. Another high-stakes bout announced for the show is the tag team match between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks. If Swerve and Ospreay lose, they won't be able to challenge for a World Title for one year. However, if The Bucks lose, they will lose their EVP titles.

After winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Mercedes Mone will challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship. Similarly, Hangman Adam Page won the chance to challenge Jon Moxley for the World Title after winning the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Adam Cole will put his TNT Title on the line against Kyle Fletcher, and The Hurt Syndicate will also defend their titles against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy. Tony Khan also announced a Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet match, which both promise to be filled with surprises.

Casino Gauntlet Match

AEW announced both a Men's and Women's Casino Gauntlet match, opening the door for a few surprise entrants to show up and compete. So far, some of the women who are likely to be a part of the match include Athena, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, and many more. For the men's match, MJF, Mark Briscoe, Ricochet, Konosuke Takeshita, and others will be a part of the multi-man match. However, it looks like both matches have a clear favorite.

Prediction: MJF will win the Men's Casino Gauntlet with the help of The Hurt Syndicate. On the other hand, Athena will win the Women's Gauntlet match.

Winner Takes All Match

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega are known for having one of the fiercest rivalries in recent memory. They have renewed their rivalry in recent weeks and will compete in perhaps the most anticipated match at AEW All In 2025.

Additionally, the stakes have been raised even higher as they will both put their respective titles on the line in a Winner Takes All match. The winner will walk away with the AEW Unified Championship.

Prediction: Given how lackluster Kazuchika Okada's title reign was, Kenny Omega will walk away with the win and as the first-ever Unified Champion.

AEW World Tag Team Title Match

Ever since The Hurt Syndicate joined forces in AEW, they have looked unstoppable in the ring. Hence, it didn't take long for them to win the World Tag Team Titles. Since becoming tag champs, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley have defended the gold a few times.

However, they will face their toughest challenge to date when they defend their titles against JetSpeed and The Patriarchy in a three-way match.

Prediction: The Hurt Syndicate should have no problems retaining the tag titles at All In. However, following this match, Nick Wayne will betray Christian Cage and blame him for the loss.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship

Since winning the TNT Title from Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole has defended the title a couple of times. In recent weeks, he has been feuding with The Don Callis Family and even defended the title against Kyle Fletcher on the 28th May episode of Dynamite in a match that ended in a DQ. He also defended the title against Josh Alexander on the 25th June episode of Collision and won.

Now, he will defend the title against The Protostar one more time at AEW All In: Texas.

Prediction: Given how well Kyle Fletcher has been pushed as a singles star, it is highly likely that he will win the TNT Title from Adam Cole.

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks have been feuding with Swerve Strickland ever since they cost him the World Title at Dynasty 2025. They found themselves on opposite sides in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, but this did very little to settle their feud. Ospreay got involved in this feud after he tried to save The Realest One from The Bucks.

Now, these two teams will face off at All In: Texas. If The Bucks lose, they will lose their EVP status, but if Swerve and Ospreay lose, they won't be able to challenge for the World Title for one year.

Prediction: Given that AEW's main event scene will struggle to survive without Swerve and Ospreay, it's likely that the Young Bucks will take a loss here.

Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Championship

Mercedes Mone has been on a dominant run ever since she arrived in AEW. After winning the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, The CEO is looking to add one more title to her impressive collection as she challenges Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship.

This will be Storm's toughest challenge since she faced Mariah May at last year's All In PPV.

Prediction: Mercedes Mone's dominant winning streak in the company indicates that she will walk out of this match with another title around her waist.

World Championship Match

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have held a stranglehold over the entire company ever since the former won the World Title from Bryan Danielson. Since then, the group has done everything in its power to keep the title on Mox.

However, the Purveyor of Violence faces his toughest opponent, a man who is willing to cross any line to become World Champion, Hangman Page. Page earned a title shot after winning the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Prediction: This match will be a chaotic affair and will involve several people. Darby Allin could even make a return to help Page. In the end, Hangman will win the World Title from Moxley.

