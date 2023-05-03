AEW All In wouldn't be the same without WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

Excitement is building globally for the second-ever All In event that is set to take place in London, England, on August 27th. But no matter how good the event may be, the fact that Cody Rhodes won't be involved just doesn't seem right.

AEW President Tony Khan's major announcement on the April 5th edition of Dynamite was that All Elite Wrestling will be making its debut in the United Kingdom at the biggest soccer stadium in the entire country.

It sounds like a tall order to try and fill Wembley, but things are going well so far. Over 36,000 tickets were sold on the first day of pre-sales, with tickets not going on sale for the general public until May 5th. But with one of the brains behind the original All In now working for the competition, there will be something missing.

Christine @ShiningPolaris



Not a single matched annouced for that show yet.



Nearly 5 years ago All In took place in the Sears Center and started a path that will change the world of pro wrestling.



#aew #TheElite #KennyOmega #YoungBucks #CodyRhodes 36000+ tickets sold for #aew allin at WEMBLY.Not a single matched annouced for that show yet.Nearly 5 years ago All In took place in the Sears Center and started a path that will change the world of pro wrestling. 36000+ tickets sold for #aewallin at WEMBLY.Not a single matched annouced for that show yet. Nearly 5 years ago All In took place in the Sears Center and started a path that will change the world of pro wrestling.#aew #TheElite #KennyOmega #YoungBucks #CodyRhodes https://t.co/9ZNQId5J0z

All In will be a great event, there is no doubt about it, but considering that had it not been for Cody Rhodes calling Dave Meltzer's bluff in 2017, the original All In event, and in turn AEW, simply wouldn't exist.

Cody Rhodes, as well as The Young Bucks, took a leap of faith in trying to do something special, and it has certainly paid off. Now, the company that Cody helped found has leaped even further, and he won't be able to reap the benefits of it, which, considering the work he put in to build AEW, seems sad.

The American Nightmare could very well be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion or even the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by the time All In rolls around, so he's not exactly having an awful time away from AEW, but there will always be a hole in the legacy of the event with him not being around.

Cody Rhodes talked about the "spirit of All In" following Brawl Out

AEW went through its darkest period in September 2022 after the infamous "Brawl Out" incident following the All Out pay-per-view, with many wondering what Cody Rhodes thought of the whole thing.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Rhodes stated that he felt as if AEW had been damaged and that the spirit of All In needs to be maintained in order for the company to move forward.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “No heat on Punk. No heat on Matt, Nick, Kenny, or Tony, I was just bummed out when I saw it (Brawl Out). That's not how we envisioned it.



The spirit of 'All In,' if you ever lose the spirit, you're lost. I think the spirit was gone in that moment”



- Cody Rhodes

(via MMA Hour) “No heat on Punk. No heat on Matt, Nick, Kenny, or Tony, I was just bummed out when I saw it (Brawl Out). That's not how we envisioned it.The spirit of 'All In,' if you ever lose the spirit, you're lost. I think the spirit was gone in that moment”- Cody Rhodes(via MMA Hour) https://t.co/gykH6BjHPU

The spirit of All In is essentially the will and drive to see something succeed, no matter the odds stacked against it. When people say that they can't do something, AEW looks back at their roots—that fateful night in 2018—and powers through against all odds. Judging by the discourse surrounding August 27th, AEW and its fans are going to do everything they can to make All In a huge success.

Are you looking forward to All In? Let us know in the comments section down below!

