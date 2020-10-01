AEW announces massive tournament; winner will get a World Title match

AEW announced a big 8-man tournament on the latest episode of Dynamite. The tournament will feature eight top wrestlers from the roster in a single-elimination format, and the finals is scheduled to take place at the Full Gear PPV on November 7th.

The winner of the tournament will be awarded a future AEW World Championship match.

AEW announced Rey Fenix, Jungle Boy, and Kenny Omega as the first three competitors to participate in the tournament.

AEW made the following announcement regarding the tournament on Twitter:

It's a huge 8-man tournament, single-elimination, the finals will be at Full Gear where the winner will receive a shot at the #AEW World Championship. 1️⃣ @boy_myth_legend 2️⃣ @ReyFenixMx 3️⃣ @KennyOmegamanX

BREAKING NEWS

It's a huge 8-man tournament, single-elimination, the finals will be at Full Gear where the winner will receive a shot at the #AEW World Championship.

1️⃣ @boy_myth_legend

2️⃣ @ReyFenixMx

3️⃣ @KennyOmegamanX



WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/orPFc4N9hv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 1, 2020

Possible direction for Kenny Omega in the AEW tournament

Advertisement

It's interesting to note that the announcement happened while 'Hangman' Adam Page was on commentary on Dynamite's latest episode. He didn't look too pleased with Kenny Omega being involved in the tournament.

Hangman Page should also most likely be added to the tournament soon, and the current storyline direction hints towards a mouth-watering finals between Omega and Page.

Kenny Omega recently revealed that he was done with the tag team division and his focus was now on resuming his singles career. There has been noticeable tension between Omega and Page in recent weeks, and a match between the two is inevitable at this point.

Omega had the following to say about his impending singles run:

"We've got such a deep tag team division, and you can say, we have one of the best tag team divisions in all of wrestling," Omega said. "So, for us to get to the level that we got — we had to dig deep. We had to find out a little bit about ourselves. The part that I learned about Hangman is a part I don't particularly like. I'm glad we had that experience together. I'm proud of our run. If he hopes to go for the rematch, or to keep our team alive, to reconcile with Matt and Nick. I feel like he better make other plans. I've got my own dreams, my own goals. There are things I'm destined to do here. I gave a year of my life to the team, to Hangman, and to tag team wrestling. I think it's time I go back to singles action and give everyone a piece of what they were hoping to see since day one."

Who would you like to see be a part of the tournament? What are your predictions regarding the winner? Let us know them in the comments section.