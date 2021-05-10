AEW announces its return to live events starting this July

AEW has called Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida their home for Dynamite over the past year since the start of the global pandemic. After nine months of live, limited capacity events at their Jacksonville home, All Elite Wrestling announced today that they will be returning to live events on the road starting this summer.

AEW announced their return to live events on the road will kick off on Wednesday, July 7th for Dynamite in Miami, Florida at the James L. Knight Center. They will also be taking Dynamite on the road to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday, July 14th and to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX on Wednesday July 21st.

Dates for the 3 NEW #AEWDynamite events are:

-Wed 7/7 James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL

-Wed 7/14 H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX

-Wed 7/21 Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX

Tix for the 3 shows will go on sale this Fri, 5/14 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale this Friday May 14th at 11AM EST via AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster for the shows in Texas. AEW also noted that all the events will follow COVID guidelines for safety. This is exciting news for wrestling fans with All Elite Wrestling's flagship show returning on the road.

AEW President Tony Khan shared in the excitement with his comments in the press release stating:

"Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to welcome our fans back to become part of the action in Miami, Austin and Dallas. We’ve missed touring cities, meeting the fans and hearing their roar during our live shows. Please be assured, we are working closely with the venues to comply with state and local regulations in each city. Miami, Austin and Dallas are the first of many as we gear up the trucks to travel around the country again!"

The company also had additional notes concerning other tapings for later this year and next year that hinted further at the new television show for AEW.

AEW hints at a Friday taping for additional television show

#AEW has announced a return to live events on the road. Three dates coming up in Miami, Austin and Dallas.



Tickets go on sale this week.

In the press release for these three live event shows, AEW will be announcing that additional live events for this summer. They also followed up by announcing two rescheduled dates that hints at the additional hour of television that has been rumored for AEW on TNT.

In reference to the two rescheduled dates, the press release read:

The show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on June 23 has been rescheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021. The live event will be an AEW TNT television taping.

The show at the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans has been rescheduled for Wednesday, January, 12, 2022, as an AEW DYNAMITE event.

The rescheduled Friday November 5, 2021 live event is specfically called "an AEW TNT television taping" and not an AEW Dynamite event. This might be one of the first taping for the often hinted at second television programming for Turner that Tony Khan has discussed was apart of their new deal with WarnerMedia.

It is certainly exciting news all around for AEW. It will make the upcoming months more interesting now that All Elite Wrestling will be back on the road.