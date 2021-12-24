AEW backstage heat on Anthony Ogogo - Reports

There seems to be some backstage heat on AEW star Anthony Ogogo after his recent antics on Twitter.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, several wrestlers have informed him that there has been some heat on Anthony Ogogo due to his comments on social media over the past couple of weeks towards Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace of IMPACT Wrestling.

While it's unknown at this time if Ogogo has been spoken to by AEW management or not, it's said that the heat isn't substantial. However, it's believed that the heat stems from the fact that Ogogo went into business for himself and didn't inform Gresham that he was trying to work an angle with him ahead of time.

Did the AEW star go too far with his comments?

While one wrestler told Sapp that he doesn't believe Ogogo was being genuine with his tweets, it had already gone way too far by the time Gresham made it clear on social media that the back and forth between the three of them wasn't a storyline.

Gresham made a statement regarding the situation on Twitter when he tweeted the following message:

"No it's not an angle. It is not a gimmick. We are not working on this together. It is simply someone going into business for themselves. And legit taking shots at myself and my wife online. But please continue to support that kind of behavior as it seems to entertain you."

Prior to Gresham's tweet, his wife Jordynne Grace had deleted her Twitter account, and as of this writing, she still hasn't returned to the platform.

G R E S H A M @TheJonGresham No it's not an angle. It is not a gimmick. We are not working on this together. It is simply someone going into business for themselves. And legit taking shots at myself and my wife online. But please continue to support that kind of behavior as its seems to entertain you. No it's not an angle. It is not a gimmick. We are not working on this together. It is simply someone going into business for themselves. And legit taking shots at myself and my wife online. But please continue to support that kind of behavior as its seems to entertain you.

What do you make of the heat on Anthony Ogogo within AEW? Do you think the heat is justified? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

