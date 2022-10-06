Updated Battle of the Belts IV match card after AEW Dynamite

AEW will feature another Battle of the Belts special show this Friday night (October 7), right after Rampage. At the time of writing, the card featured three championship matches, but a fourth could be added by the time the show airs.

The event has often been compared to WCW's Clash of Champions and, as such, already has quite an air of importance around it. Dynamite directly contributed to two of the three bouts, with one of the matches being a personal affair.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (C) vs. Trent Barreta - Trent vowed to take PAC's All-Atlantic Championship in retaliation for the B*stard injuring Orange Cassidy.

AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs. Willow Nightingale - After her victory on Dynamite, Willow Nightingale sent out a challenge for the TBS Championship and will try to dethrone the undefeated champion.

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (C) vs. Gates Of Agony - FTR continue their crusade to step into the ring and defeat nearly every talented tag team, and the Gates of Agony is next.

Battle of the Belts has yet to feature any title changes, making the consensus around the event a bit poor. But could Tony Khan have a massive surprise waiting up his sleeve with one of the champions dropping their title this Friday?

AEW only has one more full pay-per-view upcoming for 2022

All Elite Wrestling does things slightly differently when it comes to their special events, as Dynamite and Rampage will often have a special edition instead of having a pay-per-view with the same name. Annually, the promotion has four main events, with AEW Full-Gear coming up this November.

Since the event is still a month away, no match has been teased or announced at this stage. But with MJF looming in the background, could the grand stage of Full-Gear be the place where The Salt of the Earth steals the belt from Jon Moxley?

Pro Wrestling Musings @PWMusings AEW Full Gear 2021 was the highest rated AEW PPV ever via the GRAPPL app.



What was your favourite match? AEW Full Gear 2021 was the highest rated AEW PPV ever via the GRAPPL app.What was your favourite match? https://t.co/gL87nCKzkd

Full-Gear 2021 was one of the biggest iterations of the pay-per-view so far, especially since it featured big names such as CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and many others. The event also saw Hangman Page winning the World Championship for the first time in his All Elite career.

Unfortunately, with all the inner turmoil within the promotion, who will still be around by then? Will the promotion be able to capitalize on last year's hype, or will they fall short?

