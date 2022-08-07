AEW Battle of the Belts Results: 3 titles on the line, Wardlow destroyed in triple attack

Three titles were defended at AEW Battle of the Belts. The AEW TNT Title and the AEW Women's Championship were defended as well as the ROH World Championship.

Read on for the full AEW Battle of the Belts results:

Wardlow (C) vs. Jay Lethal - AEW TNT Championship

Wardlow started the match in dominant fashion but Jay Lethal, the wily veteran, had a great game plan. Lethal went right after Wardlow's knee. This put Wardlow in a tough position a little later in the match. The War Dog swatted away some momentum from Lethal but as he went for the powerbomb, his knee gave way.

Jay Lethal went for the Lethal Injection but Wardlow caught him with a headbutt. The champion then picked up Lethal and hit him with a solitary powerbomb, which was enough to put the former ROH World Champion away.

Wardlow def. Jay Lethal

MATCH RATING: B+

Sonjay Dutt attacked Wardlow as soon as the bell rang. Wardlow then got swarmed by Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal. Singh kept The War Dog down as Lethal locked in a Figure Four on the injured knee.

Wardlow fought back, hitting Satnam Singh with a low blow. He then went to powerbomb the giant but Lethal stopped him with a chopblock. Lethal and Dutt then set up a table as Satnam Singh chokedslammed Wardlow through it.

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Jamie Jayter - AEW Women's Championship

Jamie Hayter dominated the match early on with her size and power advantage over the champion. She also had a numbers game on her side with Dr. Britt Baker and Rebel at ringside. However, La Mera Mera also had Toni Storm by her side to prevent any intrusions in the contest.

Inside the ring, Jamie Hayter continued to dominate. Thunder Rosa hit back with a series of strikes but Hayter tried to take the fight to the women's champion. Rosa followed up with a Northern Lights Suplex for a two-count followed by a running dropkick. The champion headed to the apron and hit a running senton.

Thunder Rosa continued to dominate the match but Hayter clawed her way back into the it. La Mera Mera then rolled up Hayter out of nowhere and that was enough for the win.

Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter

MATCH RATING: B

Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita - ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli immediately took Takeshita down with a headlock. Takeshita made his way back to his feet but was briefly taken down with a flip. The challenger made his way back to his feet and went after Castagnoli's knee. The Japanese star followed it up with a hip toss.

Castagnoli had Takeshita grounded again as we headed to commercial. Both men eventually made it back to their feet as the champion took Takeshita down again with a big boot. The Japanese star hit a hurricanrana which he followed up with a leaping clothesline. Takeshita headed to the top rope but Castagnoli took him down with an uppercut.

Claudio then hit the Giant Swing but Takeshita hit back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. He then headed to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash for a second nearfall. Castagnoli hit back with a uppercut followed by a Sharpshooter. He was forced to break the hold before eating two German suplexes from Takeshita.

He followed it up with a brainbuster but the champion managed to kick out. Claudio hit back with a double stomp and went for a powerbomb but Takeshita reversed it into a rollup. The former WWE star caught Takeshita mid-air and hit a Death Valley Driver. Castagnoli finally hit Takeshita with the Ricola Bomb to put him away.

Claudio Castagnoli def. Konosuke Takeshita

MATCH RATING: A-

