AEW broadcaster Taz provides update on revolutionary surgery he's recovering from

Former ECW Heavyweight Champion and current member of the AEW broadcast team Taz has given his fans an update on his health after undergoing Stem Cell and PRP treatment.

The commentator officially retired in 2002, however did come out of retirement to shut the mouth of Jerry "The King" Lawler at ECW One Night Stand 2006. Since then, the AEW announcer has been permanently out of the ring.

Despite this, injuries and nagging pains can still pop up from time to time, and the "Human Suplex Machine" has had enough of the pain in his knees and has decided to get it treated.

"First Stem Cell & PRP treatment on this banged up knee….I’m feeling good about how the end result will be!"

The same treatment was used by former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio after he went through his entire career with knee problems. Mysterio went as far as to say that the treatment extended his career by a number of years.

A Team Taz member thinks there's something more to the treatment

When you're in and around the wrestling business, fans and wrestlers alike let their minds race with speculation.

After hearing the news of his mentor's treatment, Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs looked a little deeper into the tweet and thought that there was maybe one more suplex in the "Human Suplex Machine's" arsenal.

The suplex's have since been passed down to his son Hook, whose technique and in-ring style pays tribute to the former ECW Heavyweight Champion. From the arching of the back on his suplex's, to the "redrum" finishing submission, you can see a lot of Hook's dad in the cold-hearted handsome devil.

