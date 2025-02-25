AEW has the capacity to replicate their own Rhea Ripley: How they can build their next dominant star

WWE star Rhea Ripley has been one of the top female draws in the company for the past couple of years. She is the current Women's World Champion and has been booked strongly on the main roster. While AEW has a talented female roster, the product hasn't built a star like the Eradicator.

Two of the most popular women in the promotion right now are Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone, but both haven't been booked to their full potential yet. However, Tony Khan has the chance to sign one of AEW's newest signees, Megan Bayne. She debuted on Maximum Carnage Dynamite and has been presented as a big deal since then.

To improve the quality of AEW's roster, the promotion needs to build a huge mega star like Rhea Ripley.

The reigning Women's World Champion's intimidating personality is one key reason for her success. Her presentation and entrance enrich her character.

AEW has the chance to do the same with Megan Bayne. The 6'1" footed star has a massive physique as well. If the HOG Women's Champion's presentation is improved, she might become a more popular star than any other women on the roster.

Needs to stay undefeated in singles action

Since arriving on the main roster, the Eradicator has been highly protected. She rarely loses a match. Now that she has been on the main roster for many years, she has been defeated multiple times, but her comeback was booked even stronger.

The Megagus should also continue to stay undefeated. So far, the star has won three matches, and Tony Khan should continue to book her against top stars like Kris Statlander. Her ongoing feud is with Thunder Rosa, a former AEW Women's World Champion. A win against La Mera Mera will surely improve her credentials.

Megan should win gold early in her career similar to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has won four championships since arriving on the main roster. Not only RAW or SmackDown, the Eradicator immediately held gold on NXT UK and NXT when she stepped foot into the developmental brands. The same could be done with Megan Bayne.

The Greek Goddess can win the TBS Championship or AEW Women's World Championship and must capture the title within months after her signing. This might increase the star's already vast fanbase and cement her legacy as a main event caliber star.

It will be interesting to see if Megan manages to become a top draw, similar to Rhea Ripley.

