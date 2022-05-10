4 AEW couples Britt Baker and Adam Cole could face

AEW's Britt Baker and Adam Cole are two of the biggest names on the roster and are currently considered a legitimate power couple.

While it's been public knowledge that the two were in a relationship for years, the couple shared the screen romantically for the first time in 2022. Since their on-screen kiss and eventual mixed-tag bout against Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander, fans have wondered who they could face next.

With Cody and Brandi Rhodes out of the picture, the couple's mixed-tag options have become somewhat limited. In this article, we'll explore four real-life couples that could serve as opponents for Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

#4. Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara

The couple after Sammy Guevara's last TNT Championship victory.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti are two of the most hated stars on the roster at the moment. The young couple were initially top babyfaces when they had their separate AEW runs.

Today, they seem to constantly gain enjoyment out of making the fans burst into boos. If the two teamed up against Cole and Baker, there would be a unique opportunity for either team to turn babyface.

Facing Guevara and Conti could be the best way for AEW to turn Britt Baker and Adam Cole. Fans' response to The Spanish God and the Brazillian-born Conti could propel Cole and Baker into full-fledged babyfaces.

#3. AEW's The Blade & The Bunny

A handful of fans might not be aware that The Blade and The Bunny have been married for nearly 10 years. The real-life couple have kept their marriage off-screen, regardless of being in the same stable.

On their own, the couple have established themselves as impressive athletes. Unfortunately, the two have had very few wins in the promotion, as they're mainly used as enhancement talent in AEW.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker would undoubtedly best the couple if they ever ended up in a mixed-tag match. However, The Bunny and The Blade could be used as a team to ease Baker and Cole into more frequent mixed-tag matches.

#2. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford

The couple have been largely inactive during 2022.

Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford had AEW's first televised wedding back in 2021. The ceremony was unfortunately interrupted by Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends, leaving the bride and groom in disarray.

Since being attacked by Miro, Sabian has not appeared on a single All Elite Wrestling televised show - besides his cameo appearances in the crowd. Regardless of their few appearances today, the couple could prove to be formidable opponents for Baker and Cole.

Kip Sabian is known for his promo skills and could create an entertaining story between the two couples. Additionally, a feud against Adam Cole and Britt Baker could allow the couple to turn babyface for the first time in AEW.

#1. Anna Jay & Jungle Boy

AEW's second power couple includes one of the "Four Pillars." Jungle Boy and Anna Jay announced their relationship in 2021, but despite this the two have not appeared as a couple on screen.

The two stars are considered the future of AEW, and have had many high profile matches during their time with the promotion. The couple have also individually wrestled Baker and Cole during heated feuds.

Jungle Boy and Anna Jay would likely be the most high-profile couple for Baker and Cole to take on. A handful of back-and-forth matches could easily end up taking place as the teams could be evenly matched.

The two younger stars would very likely end up winning the feud, as Baker and Cole would be better suited to elevate the couple.

Edited by Jacob Terrell