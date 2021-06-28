AEW Dark Elevation: 13 matches announced; Karl Anderson, Brock, Hikaru Shida, and more in action

AEW has announced 13 matches for the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

One of the biggest matches on the card will feature Karl Anderson and Wheeler Yuta in singles action. Anderson will be accompanied by Doc Gallows and The Young Bucks. It's interesting to note that NJPW and ROH regular Wheeler Yuta will be making his AEW debut.

Hikaru Shida, meanwhile, will continue her post-title run in a singles match against Reka Tehaka.

Arn Anderson's son Brock Anderson, who recently made his professional wrestling debut, will team up with Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes for a six-man tag match against Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray, and Justin Corino.

Riho will also make her AEW return in a match against KiLynn King. Members of The Dark Order and Hardy Family Office will lock horns in what promises to be an explosive matchup.

The latest AEW Dark: Elevation match card has a lot of diversity, and it should make for a very entertaining episode.

Given below is the complete line-up for AEW Dark: Elevation (29th June 2021)

Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Alan "5" Angels, Colt Cabana) vs. Private Party and Matt Hardy Karl Anderson vs. Wheeler Yuta Riho vs. KiLynn King Thunder Rosa vs. Katalina Perez The Acclaimed vs. PB Smooth and Matt Justice Brian Cage vs. Serpentico The Blade vs. Chuck Taylor Varsity Blonds vs. Aaron Rourke and Jake Logan Gunn Club vs. JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. Adrian Alanis, Liam Gray and Justin Corino Penelope Ford vs. Valentina Rossi Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. The Hybrid2 (TH2)

You can check out the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET.

Want more say in the content you read? Help Sk Wrestling by clicking here

Edited by Arvind Sriram