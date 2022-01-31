×
AEW Dark: Elevation - Seven matches announced featuring Brandi Rhodes, major former WWE star and more

Brandi Rhodes will be in action in singles competition on Dark: Elevation
Modified Jan 31, 2022 09:35 PM IST
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed seven matches for the upcoming episode of AEW Dark: Elevation and the card features some notable names and fresh faces.

The #1 contender for the AEW World Championship, Lance Archer, has been booked for a match against debutant Chase Oliver.

Meanwhile, AEW's Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes, will look to continue her winning streak when she takes on the returning KiLynn King, who last had an AEW match in December 2021.

.@TheBrandiRhodes has been on a tear recently, and TOMORROW, on a new #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c, she faces @KiLynnKing who makes a return to #AEW, in her home state of Ohio!▶️ YouTube.com/AEW https://t.co/GhvvEF7Xe7

Jay Lethal will also be in action as he is scheduled to take on 21-year-old Casey Carrington, who will be making his AEW Dark debut.

The lineup also has two promising women's matches as former WWE star Ruby Soho will team up with Thunder Rosa for a bout against newcomers Joseline Navarro and Megan Meyers. Anna Jay will go up against Ohio native Nikki Victory in what should be a routine win for the Dark Order member.

Penta El Zero M and Serpentico's clash could also be a potentially solid match, but all eyes will be on an explosive 6-man tag team that could close out the show. Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal will face The Factory in what is expected to be a chaotic match.

#TheFactory continue their campaign of disruption as @QTMarshall, @AaronSoloAEW and @Mr_Freakbeast take on the team of @lucha_angel1, @MattSydal and @theleemoriarty in this huge trios match TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c! ▶️ YouTube.com/AEW https://t.co/ARZId2cwB6

Full match card for the next AEW Dark: Elevation episode

Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer

KiLynn King vs. Brandi Rhodes

Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington

Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho vs. Joseline Navarro & Megan Meyers

Penta El Zero M vs. Serpentico

Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty, & Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, & Nick Comoroto

Catch a brand new #AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c!• @lancehoyt vs. @ChaseOliver10@TheLethalJay vs. @OfficialCaseyIV@annajay___ vs. @NikkiVictory_@thunderrosa22/@realrubysoho vs. @Jos_E_Navarro/@Megan_3_Meyers▶️ YouTube.com/AEW https://t.co/NkmR5nlDs5

You can catch the new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on the company's YouTube channel on Monday at 7 pm ET and all the results right here at Sportskeeda Wrestling.

