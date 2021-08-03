AEW Dark: Elevation results- Sting and Darby Allin headline show, Miro sends out warning, popular star makes championship claim 

AEW Dark: Elevation emanated from Charlotte, North Carolina. Tony Schiavone walked down the ramp and opened the show by recapping Tony Khan's announcement regarding AEW Rampage: The First Dance taking place at the United Center in Chicago as the crowd chanted for CM Punk.

Eddie Kingston joined the commentary team once again. This week's card featured 6 matches, with Darby Allin and 'The Icon' Sting headlining the event. TNT Championship challenger Lee Johnson was in action as Best Friends' Kris Statlander battled Ashley D’Amboise as she staked her claim to the AEW Women's Championship citing her undefeated record since her return from injury.

Let us look at each match individually.

Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk on AEW Dark: Elevation

The opening match saw Red Velvet take on Angelica Risk. After a little initial back and forth, Velvet took down Angelica with a couple of arm drags as she locked in a submission.

Risk got out of it with knees to Velvet's mid-section as she whipped Velvet into the corner and struck her with an enziguiri in the corner.

Velvet countered a hip attack to hit a double stomp and moonsault combo but Angelica kicked out. Velvet hit the Final Slice for the win.

Result: Red Velvet def. Angelica Risk

Grade: C-

Lee Johnson (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs Marcus Kross on AEW Dark: Elevation

The next match featured the next challenger for the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Homecoming, Lee Johnson.

Big Shotty hit an early dropkick and Kross countered a suplex attempt with a rollup for a one count. Kross kicked Lee in the guts before striking him with an enziguiri.

Kross missed a Kamehameha and Lee struck him with two successive super kicks. Lee hit a vertical neckbreaker to pick up a quick win.

Miro appeared post-match to congratulate Lee but warned him that Jacksonville will be the place The Redeemer puts Lee Johnson to rest.

TNT Champion @tobemiro is here for a closer look and to send a message to @BigShottyLee going into their TNT Title match THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite Homecoming at 8/7c live on TNT.



Result: Lee Johnson def. Marcus Kross

Grade: D

