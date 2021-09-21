AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Dark Order members fight each other, Joey Janela and new partner destroy popular babyface, WWE Legend main events

Welcome to the AEW Dark: Elevation results for the September 20, 2021 episode of the company's YouTube show.

This week's episode had nine advertised matches, with the show headlined by a grudge match between Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The likes of Proud n Powerful and Private Party were involved in tag team matches, while Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida were also in action.

Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss met in another grudge match after the Bad Boy betrayed his long-time friend a few weeks back.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Thunder Rosa vs Kaia McKenna on AEW Dark: Elevation

Kaia McKenna made her AEW debut. Thunder Rosa kneed McKenna and took her down before locking her in an armbar. Rosa hit a couple of arm drags and a single leg dropkick. McKenna shoved the Unstoppable headfirst into the turnbuckle for a one count.

Rosa chopped McKenna in the corner and hit a double stomp on her opponent's chest and back. A Thunder Driver earned her the win in the AEW Dark: Elevation opener.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Kaia McKenna

Grade: D

Anthony Bennett, Ray Jaz and Leon St. Giovanni vs Gunn Club on AEW Dark: Elevation

The Gunn Club attacked their opponents to start the match. They cornered Anthony Bennett and isolated him with quick tags.

Bennett fought off all three members and tagged in Giovanni, who hit a stunning crossbody on Austin Gunn. Billy Gunn interrupted his attack, and Colton Gunn hit the Colt 45 neckbreaker for the win.

Result: Gunn Club def. Anthony Bennett, Ray Jaz and Leon St. Giovanni

Grade: D

Alan Angels and 10 vs Colt Cabana and Evil Uno on AEW Dark: Elevation

Colt Cabana and Alan Angels got us underway with a tie-up. Angels hit a dropkick and asked Colt to tag Evil Uno in. Uno tagged in and 5 clubbed him with forearms before Cabana broke them up. Angels hit a suicide dive and tagged in 10 who shoved Evil Uno.

5 and 10 combined to drop Evil Uno with a dropkick-fallaway slam combo. Cabana tagged in and hit a suplex on 5 for a two-count. Uno tagged back in and chopped 5, who tried to fight off his opponents and tagged in 10. Evil Uno begged 10 to not strike him, but 10 hit a couple of lariats and a pump kick.

10 fought off Colt Cabana and hit a spinebuster on Evil Uno. 10 hit a spear on the self-proclaimed leader of Dark Order through the ropes.

All four men started fighting as Evil Uno unmasked Alan Angels. Angels rolled up Evil Uno to pick up an unlikely win.

Result: Alan '5' Angels and 10 def. Evil Uno and Colt Cabana

Grade: B-

Edited by Alan John