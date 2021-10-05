AEW Dark: Elevation Results – FTR win in under 5 seconds, popular babyface attacked in main event

Welcome to the coverage for the 31st episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Monday night's YouTube show featured 10 matches, headlined by Sonny Kiss taking on the debuting KM.

Former AEW tag team champions FTR were in action as they earned one of the fastest wins in AEW history. The likes of Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Lance Archer were in action as well.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

Emi Sakura tossed Sky Blue after an initial back and forth. She hit a running low crossbody in the corner and dumped Blue out of the ring. The Japanese star locked in a Romero Special as Blue looked to fight out with big rights.

Sakura chopped Blue in the corner, but Blue hit a top rope hurricanrana and a crossbody from the top rope for a near fall. Blue hit a thrust kick but, this time, Emi reached the bottom rope. Sakura hit a spinning backbreaker and hit the Queen's Gambit for the win.

Result: Emi Sakura def. Skye Blue

Grade: C-

Shayne Stetson, Justin Corino and 1manthrillride vs Daniel Garcia and 2point0 on AEW Dark: Elevation

Daniel Garcia unloaded on Justin Corino immediately and backed him into his corner, where 2point0 got involved. Garcia hit a missile dropkick and a suplex on 1manthrillride. All three men constantly tagged each other in as they hit several double-team moves. Daniel Garcia locked in the sharpshooter for the win.

Result: Daniel Garcia def. 2point0

Grade: C

Wardlow and Shawn Spears vs. Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt on AEW Dark: Elevation

Shawn Spears and Fuego Del Sol started the match. Both men showed off their technical sides as Spears tagged in Wardlow. Marko Stunt tagged in and charged at Wardlow. MJF's right-hand man tossed Stunt into the air and slammed him. Spears tagged in and went to the top rope.

The Jurassic Express member rolled out of harm's way and hit an enziguiri to get a hot tag in. Fuego unloaded on the Chairman. He and Stunt attempted to take out both Spears and Wardlow.

Spears hit a double-death valley driver on both his opponents. Wardlow dropped both of them with powerbombs. The Pinnacle members combined to hit the Casualty of War on Stunt for the win.

Result: The Pinnacle def. Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt

Grade: C

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh