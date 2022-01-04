AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Former WWE star makes big debut, first-ever Champions in action, Andrade El Idolo impresses

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation. This was the 44th episode of the second AEW YouTube show.

This Monday's card featured eight matches with a number of big names like Andrade El Idolo, Riho and Jay Lethal being involved. A former WWE superstar made his triumphant debut for Tony Khan's company. First-ever AEW women's and tag team Champions were victorious in their matches.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Riho vs Valentina Rossi on AEW Dark: Elevation

Valentina Rossi grabbed Riho's hair but the latter escaped and tried to hit a crossbody. Rossi caught her and slammed the former AEW Women's Champion on the mat for a two-count. Riho fired back with a dropkick and grounded her opponent with kicks.

Rossi used her size advantage to get back into the match as she kneed Riho's mid-section before hitting the Russian Leg Sweep for another two-count. The former AEW Women's Champion hit a headscissors and followed it up with a 619. The Japanese star hit a top rope crossbody for a nearfall and hit a Double Knee to the face for the win.

Result: Riho def. Valentina Rossi

Grade: C-

JP Harlow vs Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dark: Elevation

JP Harlow made his AEW debut as both men locked up. Andrade El Idolo started off in dominant fashion as he tossed JP around before taking him down with a lariat.

Andrade shoved him into the corner and chopped him before dropping Harlow with a kick. The former WWE United States champion hit a big boot and proceeded to work on his opponent's arm. Andrade locked in a modified armbar for the win.

Result: Andrade El Idolo def. JP Harlow

Grade: C

Megan Bayne vs Leila Grey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Megan Bayne backed Leila Grey into the corner and attacked her opponent's mid-section. Bayne lifted up Grey for a huge vertical suplex and then hit a huge power slam. Grey fought out of the corner and hit a running knee in the corner. Bayne hit a pump kick and finished off the match with a Tombstone Piledriver.

Result: Megan Bayne def. Leila Grey

Grade: C-

