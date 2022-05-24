AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Anthony Ogogo knocks out opponent; major title defended (23rd May 2022)

This week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation features many prominent stars in action, including Ethan Page.

The show also saw Mercedes Martinez defend her ROH Women's Title and Anthony Ogogo competing in the main event.

Ethan Page vs. J.D Griffey on AEW Dark: Elevation

Despite Page landing some early blows, Griffey fought back by hitting a flurry of strikes on the Men of the Year member. However, Ethan Page quickly turned the tide back in his favor by hitting a shoulder tackle and following it with his finisher, Ego's Edge, for the momentum-boosting win.

Result: Ethan Page defeated J.D Griffey

Grade: C

Mercedes Martinez (C) vs. Hyan for the ROH Women's Championship on AEW Dark: Elevation

The two performers shook hands before their match officially started as a mark of respect for each other. Martinez quickly locked in the headlock on her opponent to assert her dominance in the bout.

Hyan found an opening in the match by hitting a couple of arm drags and a dropkick, but Mercedes Martinez kicked out at one.

The ROH Women's Champion retaliated by hitting a Spinbuster for a close count. Martinez then hit the Underarm Hook twice, but it wasn't enough to win. Hyan recovered and hit the Sitout Suplex for a two-count. Martinez then sent Hyan face-first into the turnbuckle, after which she applied the Brass City Sleeper Hold to retain the coveted ROH Women's Title.

Result: Mercedes Martinez defeated Hyan

Grade: B

Varsity Blonds vs. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dark: Elevation

Garrison and The Butcher started things in this match, which was evenly contested in the first few moments. Brian Pillman Jr. almost secured the win for his team by rolling up The Blade. The Andrade Family Office members began isolating and methodically wearing down Pillman Jr.

Moments later, Griff Garrison was tagged in as he regained control of the match for his side by hitting several impressive maneuvers on The Blade. The Butcher tried to interfere, but Pillman Jr. took him down with a superkick.

However, just then, Brian Pillman Jr. accidentally hit a superkick on his tag team partner, Griff Garrison, after The Blade dodged the move. Following this, The Blade tossed out Pillman Jr., and The Butcher hit their finisher for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blonds

Grade: B -

Alex Reynolds vs. Lee Moriarty on AEW Dark: Elevation

Reynolds and Moriarty started things with some old-school chain wrestling. Alex Reynolds soon hit a dropkick for a two-count, after which he applied a headlock. Moments later, Lee Moriarty began hammering punches at his opponent, showing a newfound aggressive edge.

Reynolds attempted a Moonsault, but Moriarty moved aside just in time, allowing him to apply the Border City Stretch on the Dark Order member for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds

Grade: C

Yuka Sakazaki and Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

Sakazaki and Sakura kicked things off in this tag team match, with the former quickly hitting a backbreaker to gain an early advantage. Nyla Rose soon tagged in and hammered Yuka Sakazaki with a punch, laying her down. Sakura and Rose continued to wear down their opponent. Skye Blue interfered and attacked them just when it looked like the heel duo would win.

However, Nyla Rose was back in control as she manhandled Yuka Sakazaki. Sakazaki quickly climbed the top rope, from where she hit a Dropkick on Rose. She finally tagged in Skye Blue, who hit a flurry of offensive maneuvers to take down both Rose and Sakura.

Moments later, Sakazaki tagged back in and laid down Nyla Rose with a splash for a two count. She next took out Sakura on the outside. Back in the ring, Skye Blue attempted to hit a high-flying maneuver on Rose, but the latter countered it by hitting the Sitout Powerbomb for the win on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

Grade: B +

Anthony Ogogo vs. Mysterious Q on AEW Dark: Elevation

The Olympic medallist applied a headlock in the opening moments of the match, firmly gaining control of the proceedings. Though Mysterious Q hit a slam, Ogogo quickly recovered and continued to assert his dominance. The British star then hit a belly-to-belly suplex, followed by a lariat. Ogogo then unwrapped his hands and hit the Governor's Hammer to knock his opponent out for the win.

Result: Anthony Ogogo defeated Mysterious Q

Grade: C

