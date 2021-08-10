AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Challenge laid out to Darby Allin, Betrayal sees tag team officially break up (August 9, 2021)

Welcome to the coverage of the 9th August edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. This was the 22nd installment of AEW's weekly YouTube show.

This week's episode had seven announced matches with Lucha Bros facing the Sydal Brothers in the main event. A popular babyface act was broken up after a shocking betrayal.

Hikaru Shida and Jade Cargill were in action in separate matches. This was Cargill's first match in over two months. 'The Machine' Brian Cage returned to Elevation after over a month.

Without delay, let's look at all seven matches individually.

#1 Red Velvet vs Renee Michelle on AEW Dark: Elevation

The next challenger for the AEW Women's Championship, Red Velvet, opened the show, facing the winless Renee Michelle. Michelle attacked Velvet before the bell rang, taking early control of the match.

Velvet countered a bodyslam and hit a leg lariat, clothesline, and a bulldog in an offensive flurry. She hit Michelle with a standing moonsault and the Final Slice to pick up her eighth straight win.

Result: Red Velvet def. Renee Michelle

Grade: D

#2 Peter Avalon w/The Wingmen vs. Capt. Shawn Dean on AEW Dark: Elevation

Avalon started the match with a kick to the mid-section, followed by a clubbing blow to the head and a chest chop. Shawn countered a clothesline attempt with a clothesline of his own and a body slam.

He hit Avalon with a vertical suplex and The Deal, a modified backbreaker, to pick up only his second win in AEW.

The match lasted less than a minute.

Result: Capt. Shawn Dean def. Peter Avalon

Grade: D

#3 Hikaru Shida vs Tesha Price on AEW Dark: Elevation

Price offered a flower to Hikaru Shida and the ref before the match got underway. Shida ducked a clothesline attempt and delivered a kick to Price's gut. She no-sold it and took down Shida with a headlock. Shida reversed it with a headscissor but Price swept her legs out and clubbed her with forearm shots.

Shida whipped Price to the corner, slapped her and hit her with a flying knee strike. Shida climbed the top rope but Price got her tangled in the ropes and followed it up with kicks to her chest before the ref pulled her away. Price countered a Falcon Arrow attempt with an inside cradle for a one-count.

Shida hit a flying knee and the Falcon Arrow to pick up the win.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. Tesha Price

Grade: C

