AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Ethan Page emerges victorious, Popular faction battles top heels in the main event (July 11, 2022)

Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale on AEW Dark: Elevation

Paris Van Dale offered Emi Sakura a handshake, but the latter refused. The latter had an early advantage until Van Dale fought back with the X-Factor.

She followed it up with an elbow smash and a running bulldog for a two-count. Sakura came back into the match with a vertical suplex, and she started biting the left hand of her opponent.

Towards the end of the match, Emi Sakura hit the Queen's Gambit to pick up the victory.

Result: Emi Sakura def. Paris Van Dale

Dante Martin vs. JD Drake on AEW Dark: Elevation

Dante Martin and JD Drake squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Martin hit a dropkick on Martin, and the latter escaped to the outside to regroup.

The former followed his opponent at ringside, but he got taken out with a lariat. The referee started a count-out, and Martin made it to the ring at the count of seven. Drake was in control during this stage of the match.

He went for a Vader Bomb, but Martin moved out of the way. Dante Martin made his comeback with some kicks.

Towards the end of the match, Drake hit a big boot for a two-count and followed it with a clothesline for another two-count. He argued with the referee, and Martin hit a springboard dropkick. He then followed it up with the Nose Dive to pick up the victory.

Result: Dante Martin def. JD Drake

Julia Hart vs. JC on AEW Dark: Elevation

Julia Hart just stared at JC after the bell rang. The two then clashed in the middle of the ring.

Hart shoved her opponent into the ropes, and when the referee asked for a clean break, she pushed the official away. Julia Hart won the match after hitting a modified Rings of Saturn submission move on JC.

Result: Julia Hart def. JC

Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ethan Page hit an elbow shot on Colin Delaney as soon as the bell rang. After a decent back-and-forth between the two men, Page gained the advantage following a running shoulder tackle. He then posed for the crowd.

Page hit a vertical suplex on Delaney and posed a little more. The latter dodged Page into the turnbuckles and followed it up with three chops.

Towards the end of the match, Colin Delaney hit Ethan Page with a slingshot cutter for a two-count. He tried to hit a big boot, but Page blocked it. The latter then hit the Iconoclasm and followed it up with the Ego's Edge for the victory.

Result: Ethan Page def. Colin Delaney

Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed on AEW Dark: Elevation

Anna Jay and Shawna Reed squared off in the middle of the ring. Reed tried to get the advantage, but Jay stopped her in her tracks.

It was all Anna Jay in this match, and towards the end, she hit a spinning leg lariat on Reed. Jay went on to win the match by making her opponent submit with the Queen's Slayer submission move.

Result: Anna Jay def. Shawna Reed

Best Friends vs. The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

Chuck Taylor and Aaron Solow started the match for their respective teams. Solow kicked Taylor in the gut and whipped him across the ring.

The Best Friends hit a Boston Crab on Solow, but the latter reached the bottom rope to force a break. Both stars made the tags to their partners at this point in the match.

QT Marshall had the advantage, but Trent Beretta managed to make the tag to Chuck Taylor. He hit a dropkick on Marshall for a one-count. After a back-and-forth between the two teams, Best Friends had the upper hand.

However, Marshall tripped Taylor from the outside, and Solow hit him with a forearm smash. Towards the end of the match, Nick Comoroto dropped Taylor face-first into the steel ring post. Marshall then followed it up with a piledriver for a two-count. He tagged in Aaron Solow.

Best Friends hit the Strong Zero on Solow to pick up the victory in the main event of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Best Friends def. The Factory

