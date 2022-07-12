Create
Notifications

AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Ethan Page emerges victorious, Popular faction battles top heels in the main event (July 11, 2022)

Ethan Page (left); Julia Hart (right)
Ethan Page (left); Julia Hart (right)
Kaushik Das
Kaushik Das
ANALYST
Modified Jul 12, 2022 05:30 PM IST

This week's AEW Dark: Elevation had six matches, with the main event featuring two top factions.

So without further ado, let's head straight into the results:

Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale on AEW Dark: Elevation

A huge night of #AEWDarkElevation starts right now with @EmiSakura_gtmv vs. @theparisvandale! Tune in right here: ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/2gDF2S4pb4

Paris Van Dale offered Emi Sakura a handshake, but the latter refused. The latter had an early advantage until Van Dale fought back with the X-Factor.

She followed it up with an elbow smash and a running bulldog for a two-count. Sakura came back into the match with a vertical suplex, and she started biting the left hand of her opponent.

Towards the end of the match, Emi Sakura hit the Queen's Gambit to pick up the victory.

And @EmiSakura_gtmv is victorious in our opening bout of #AEWDarkElevation! Catch tonight's action right here: ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/1CkpgS4uO3

Result: Emi Sakura def. Paris Van Dale

Dante Martin vs. JD Drake on AEW Dark: Elevation

It's the high-flying @lucha_angel1 vs. #TheWingmen's @RealJDDrake next on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/15MF2CrKdO

Dante Martin and JD Drake squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. Martin hit a dropkick on Martin, and the latter escaped to the outside to regroup.

The former followed his opponent at ringside, but he got taken out with a lariat. The referee started a count-out, and Martin made it to the ring at the count of seven. Drake was in control during this stage of the match.

He went for a Vader Bomb, but Martin moved out of the way. Dante Martin made his comeback with some kicks.

Towards the end of the match, Drake hit a big boot for a two-count and followed it with a clothesline for another two-count. He argued with the referee, and Martin hit a springboard dropkick. He then followed it up with the Nose Dive to pick up the victory.

What an impressive victory for @lucha_angel1 against the very game @RealJDDrake here on #AEWDarkElevation tonight! Watch tonight's new episode right here: ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/NYu9I9NkA9

Result: Dante Martin def. JD Drake

Julia Hart vs. JC on AEW Dark: Elevation

Next on #AEWDarkElevation, #HouseOfBlack's @TheJuliaHart will face @LuminousJCStorm in singles competition. Don't miss it! ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/18Q1kbd413

Julia Hart just stared at JC after the bell rang. The two then clashed in the middle of the ring.

Hart shoved her opponent into the ropes, and when the referee asked for a clean break, she pushed the official away. Julia Hart won the match after hitting a modified Rings of Saturn submission move on JC.

#HouseOfBlack's @TheJuliaHart with an absolutely vicious submission victory here on #AEWDarkElevation! Watch tonight's brand new episode right here ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/BLU7CBShGq

Result: Julia Hart def. JC

Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney on AEW Dark: Elevation

#MenOfTheYear's @OfficialEGO is back in action on #AEWDarkElevation tonight, taking on Colin @ExtremelyCute Delaney! Don't miss it! ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/jSdFxmpY6j

Ethan Page hit an elbow shot on Colin Delaney as soon as the bell rang. After a decent back-and-forth between the two men, Page gained the advantage following a running shoulder tackle. He then posed for the crowd.

Page hit a vertical suplex on Delaney and posed a little more. The latter dodged Page into the turnbuckles and followed it up with three chops.

Towards the end of the match, Colin Delaney hit Ethan Page with a slingshot cutter for a two-count. He tried to hit a big boot, but Page blocked it. The latter then hit the Iconoclasm and followed it up with the Ego's Edge for the victory.

The Ego's Edge gets it done for @OfficialEGO tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Catch tonight's episode right here! ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/lzBNO3IrDh

Result: Ethan Page def. Colin Delaney

Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed on AEW Dark: Elevation

#DarkOrder's @annajay___ is up next on #AEWDarkElevation, facing @ShawnaReed93! Tune in to our YouTube channel to watch: ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/3XVqtQPrtp

Anna Jay and Shawna Reed squared off in the middle of the ring. Reed tried to get the advantage, but Jay stopped her in her tracks.

It was all Anna Jay in this match, and towards the end, she hit a spinning leg lariat on Reed. Jay went on to win the match by making her opponent submit with the Queen's Slayer submission move.

A dominant victory for @annajay tonight on #AEWDarkElevation as she locks in her signature Queen Slayer submission to pick up the win tonight! ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/h5PbWt329b

Result: Anna Jay def. Shawna Reed

Best Friends vs. The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

It's Main Event time here on #AEWDarkElevation with #BestFriends @trentylocks & @sexychuckiet vs. #TheFactory @QTMarshall & @AaronSoloAEW! Don't miss it! ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FI https://t.co/8gG1pNTgbE

Chuck Taylor and Aaron Solow started the match for their respective teams. Solow kicked Taylor in the gut and whipped him across the ring.

The Best Friends hit a Boston Crab on Solow, but the latter reached the bottom rope to force a break. Both stars made the tags to their partners at this point in the match.

QT Marshall had the advantage, but Trent Beretta managed to make the tag to Chuck Taylor. He hit a dropkick on Marshall for a one-count. After a back-and-forth between the two teams, Best Friends had the upper hand.

Also Read Story Continues below

However, Marshall tripped Taylor from the outside, and Solow hit him with a forearm smash. Towards the end of the match, Nick Comoroto dropped Taylor face-first into the steel ring post. Marshall then followed it up with a piledriver for a two-count. He tagged in Aaron Solow.

Best Friends hit the Strong Zero on Solow to pick up the victory in the main event of AEW Dark: Elevation.

What a match and what a victory for #BestFriends @trentylocks and @sexychuckiet tonight on #AEWDarkElevation! Catch all of the action right here: ▶️ youtu.be/bnLYpOg34FIMake sure you tune in for a special #AEWDark tomorrow night at 7/6c! https://t.co/trnof5P3xb

Result: Best Friends def. The Factory

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...