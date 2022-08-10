AEW DARK Elevation Results: Former WWE Superstar in action, Parker Boudreaux squashes enhancement talent (08 August 2022)

AEW DARK Elevation kicked off the new week for All Elite Wrestling with a bang. The 75th episode of the show featured only six matches but included some of the biggest names on the roster today.

After Battle of the Belts III, did AEW DARK Elevation set the tone for the week going forward? Continue reading as we break down and grade every match during this week's AEW DARK Elevation.

AEW DARK Elevation Opener: Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Meyers

Skye Blue and Nikki Victory kicked off the episode of AEW DARK Elevation, with Skye quickly dominating the debuting star. Unfortunately, a botch from Blue slowed down the bout. Megan Meyers then entered the match, swinging momentum back into her team's favor.

Ruby Soho then made her way into the bout, recapturing the momentum for her team and taking down both Victory and Meyers in one go. Skye Blue then aided Soho just in time for The Runaway to deliver her finisher, resulting in a win for the duo.

Winners: Ruby Soho and Skye Blue

Grade: C+, the odd pairing of Soho and Blue was likely made to train the young star, who might just need it due to her many fumbles during the bout.

Parker Boudreaux w/Ari Daivari vs. Casey Carrington

Parker Boudreaux began the bout by quickly attacking the smaller Casey Carrington. The large athlete even put his superior speed on display before tossing Carrington from one side of the ring to the other.

The smaller star then attempted to fight back, hitting Parker with a few elbows before being struck down with a clothesline. The sinister athlete then delivered his finisher, adding yet another body to his pile and gaining a victory on AEW DARK Elevation.

Winner: Parker Boudreaux

Grade: B+, Boudreaux is clearly being built up for a run as a monster, and hopefully his AEW DARK matches will build him as such.

Athena vs. Queen Aminata

Queen Aminata quickly took charge and struck Athena down shortly after the bell rang. Unfortunately for the star, The Fallen Goddess retaliated and began to dominate the bout. Aminata attempted to run away, but Athena delivered a shocking running front dropkick and floored her opponent.

Athena then delivered an unorthodox move, knocking Queen Aminata down before she could attempt to regain the upper hand. The Fallen Goddess then delivered an absolutely devastating Diving Stunner, putting her opponent out and gaining another victory.

Winner: Athena

Grade: B, Athena continues to build up her legitimacy in what could be an eventual TBS Championship run.

The Baddies (Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey) vs. Alice Crowley and Freya States

Alice Crowley and Freya States quickly attacked The Baddies as the two stars tried to upstage each other instead of making their entrance. Leila Grey then tagged herself in and singlehandedly took on the far larger States.

Kiera Hogan then entered the bout and delivered an explosive kick to Crowley, taking her out. Hogan then picked up a pinfall victory for her team, but during the post-match celebration, the two stars quarreled yet again. The discord is clearly not over in Jade Cargill's stable.

Winner: The Baddies

Grade: C+, while the strife between the two athletes is interesting, the bout was far too quick to allow for any story build-up.

The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. T.U.G. Cooper and Lord Crewe

Lord Crewe began the bout strongly against Dark Order's John Silver as the two showcased their strength and agility. Crewe then proved to be stronger, capturing the momentum long enough for T.U.G. Cooper to enter as the two hammered Silver. Alex Reynolds then entered the match, taking out both stars.

Cooper and Crewe then attempted to use double-team offense against Alex Reynolds, but an assist from Silver took T.U.G. out of the bout. The Dark Order then strung together a flurry of moves, taking Crewe out indefinitely and picking up another AEW DARK victory for the team.

Winners: The Dark Order

Grade: B, a short but exquisite bout between the two that showcased Silver and Reynold's talent.

AEW DARK Elevation Main Event: The Lucha Brothers vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon)

The Wingmen kicked off the bout by toying with Rey Fenix and avoiding his offense by tagging each other into the match instead of fighting. The brothers quickly got fed up and officially began the match by striking both stars down. Some underhanded tactics from The Wingmen quickly took the masked wrestlers out, gaining them the upper hand.

After suffering some back-and-forth beatings, Penta finally got out of Nemeth and Avalon's offense, turning the tide in his favor. The Lucha Brothers then began an assault on the two, taking to the sky and delivering a flurry of kicks along the way.

The Wingmen shockingly regained momentum, with Nemeth even delivering a DDT to Fenix. However, the brothers then managed to regain the upper hand, ending the match with their tag-team finisher and capturing a win on AEW DARK Elevation.

Winners: The Lucha Brothers

Grade: A, Penta and Fenix almost always put on incredible matches, combined with The Wingmen's entertaining performance made for a nice end to AEW DARK Elevation.

Edited by Jacob Terrell