AEW Dark: Elevation Results, Grade & Highlights: WWE legend returns after six months, CM Punk's former stablemate wins

Welcome to the results for the 57th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. This week's episode featured eight matches.

Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, made his return to the squared circle after nearly six months. CM Punk's former WWE stablemate Serena Deeb picked up an easy win. Meanwhile, former WWE star Ruby Soho was in action as well.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Leyla Hirsch vs Ella Envy on AEW Dark: Elevation

Leyla Hirsch took Ella Envy down and continued to outwrestle her opponent. Envy hit a hip toss and an arm drag but the Russian hit a double knee in the corner. Leyla finished the match with a running knee.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Ella Envy

Grade: C

Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

Lee Johnson and Aaron Solo got us underway as they locked up. Johnson chopped Solo in the corner and clubbed him with forearm shots. Solo fought back with a lariat, but Big Shotty tagged in Brock Anderson, who got a one-count following an elbow drop.

Johnson tagged back in, but a cheap shot from Nick Comoroto allowed the heels to take control. Brock got the hot tag and single-handedly took the Factory out. He kicked out of a spinning kick at two and eventually delivered a spinebuster for the win.

Result: Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs The Factory

Grade: B+

Serena Deeb vs Dani Mo on AEW Dark: Elevation

Serena Deeb caught Dani Mo in a hammerlock hold and hit a couple of European uppercuts. She worked on Mo's leg in the corner and drove her knee in the mat repeatedly. She finished the match with a Serenity Lock.

Result: Serena Deeb def. Dani Mo

Grade: B

Frankie Kazarian vs Lucky Ali on AEW Dark: Elevation

Frankie Kazarian locked in a front facelock, but Lucky Ali backed him into a corner. Kazarian fought back and delivered a Russian leg sweep. Ali offered a handshake, but the Elite Hunter ended up eating a reverse neckbreaker.

Ali delivered a sideslam and continued to ground the former TNA star. Kazarian hit a flying elbow and locked in the Chickenwing for the win.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Lucky Ali

Grade: B-

Red Velvet vs Brittany Jade on AEW Dark: Elevation

Brittany Jade hit an early shoulder tackle but Red Velvet responded with a leg lariat. She delivered shots to the midsection and hit a low kick. A swinging neckbreaker earned Jade a one-count but Velvet regained momentum and hit a spinning enziguiri for the win.

Result: Red Velvet def. Brittany Jade

Grade: C

Best Friends vs The Workhorsemen on AEW Dark: Elevation

Anthony Henry and Chuck Taylor started the match as the latter hit a couple of armdrags before combining with Trent to hit a vertical suplex. JD Drake tagged in but Trent hit a deep armdrag.

Henry and Drake got in the ring together and took control of the match. Taylor was isolated on the heels' side but managed to tag Trent.

He fought off both members of the Workhorsemen as he delivered a spinning tornado DDT for a nearfall. Chuck Taylor was forced to break a pin attempt before the Best Friends hit a Deadeye for the win.

Result: Best Friends def. The Workhorsemen

Grade: A-

Ruby Soho and Anna Jay vs Diamante and Ashley D'Amboise on AEW Dark: Elevation

Anna Jay and Diamante traded wrist locks before the latter drove the former into the mat head-first. Ashley D'Amboise tagged in and traded holds with the Dark Order member.

Ruby Soho got the blind tag but ate a jawbreaker from D'Amboise. Diamante tagged in and stomped on the Runaway. Anna Jay tagged in and hit a back kick on Diamante before delivering a suplex.

The babyfaces combined to take down Diamante as Soho drove her head into the turnbuckle. Soho fought back with a knee to the face, but confusion between the heels allowed Ruby Soho to pick up the win.

Result: Ruby Soho and Anna Jay vs Diamante and Ashley D'Amboise

Grade: B

Paul Wight vs Austin Green on AEW Dark: Elevation

Paul Wight drove Austin Green into the corner, but the latter fought back with body shots. Wight hit a shoulder tackle and chopped Green in the corner. The World's Largest Athlete hit a massive chokeslam for the win.

Result: Paul Wight def. Austin Green

Grade: C

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Pratik Singh