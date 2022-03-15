AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Ex-WWE Superstar picks up big win, former women's champion in action

Welcome to the results for the 54th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. This week's show featured six matches with a tag team bout in the main event slot.

Nyla Rose, Jay Lethal and Ruby Soho were all in action as Tony Schiavone was joined by Mark Henry and Paul Wight on commentary. Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Nyla Rose vs. Katalina Perez on AEW Dark: Elevation

Katalina Perez kickstarted the match, catching Nyla Rose unaware. She got some offense in but the Native Beast quickly took control. The former AEW women's champion finished the bout with a Beast Bomb for a quick win.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Katalina Perez

Grade: C

Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas on AEW Dark: Elevation

The match started with a collar and elbow tieup as both men talked trash at each other. Kazarian delivered an arm drag and a drop kick to a huge cheer. Ruas briefly halted Kaz's momentum, but the former tag champion managed to fight back.

He countered an arm lock with a roll-up but finished the match with a Chickenwing Lock.

Result: Frankie Kazarian def. Tiger Ruas

Grade: B

Skye Blue and KiLynn King vs. The Bunny and Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

The Bunny and Skye Blue locked up as the former struck her opponent with a knee lift. The heels cornered Blue and wore her down. Skye managed to fight back and the babyfaces got in some tandem offense on Emi Sakura.

The Bunny distracted Blue, allowing Sakura to hit a backbreaker and crossbody. The heels continued to dominate before Blue tagged in KiLynn King. King clubbed Sakura with strikes and hit a powerslam for a nearfall. The Bunny tagged in and planted King with a Down the Rabbit Hole for the win.

Result: Emi Sakura and The Bunny def. Skye Blue and KiLynn King

Grade: C-

Jay Lethal vs Merrik Donovan on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both men traded forearm strikes as Jay Lethal tossed Merrik Donovan outside the ring. They continued to brawl at ringside before moving back inside the ropes. Donovan hit a flatliner for a two-count and caught Lethal in a headlock.

Lethal fought back as he got a nearfall with a roll-up. The Lethal Injection earned Black Machismo the win.

Result: Jay Lethal def. Merrik Donovan

Grade: C+

Ruby Soho vs Amber Nova on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ruby Soho offered a handshake but Amber Nova attacked her. The former WWE star dragged Nova to the corner and delivered a spear. Nova got back in control as she earned a one count and locked Soho in a chinlock. The Runaway hit a knee to Nova's face and finished the match with a Pele Kick.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Amber Nova

Grade: C

Dark Order vs Chaos Project on AEW Dark: Elevation

The Dark: Elevation main event saw Alex Reynolds and John Silver face Serpentico and Luther.

Reynolds and Luther started the match. Reynolds hit a dropkick and Luther responded with a back elbow. Serpentico's cheap shot allowed the heels to isolate Reynolds and wear him down. John Silver got the hot tag and ragdolled Serpentico.

Silver then hit a powerbomb on Serpentico, forcing Luther to break up the pin. Silver followed with an enziguiri to Luther, then a high knee. Reynolds and Silver combined for the finish and the win.

Result: Dark Order def. Chaos Project

Grade: C

