AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Former WWE star outsmarted by young talent, Lance Archer delivers same move 8 times

Welcome to the results for the 53rd episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Surprisingly, this week's show featured just six matches compared to the usual 7-8 matches.

Big names like Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, and Lance Archer were in action, while Wheeler Yuta battled Aaron Solo in the main event. The former cleverly outsmarted a former WWE star while Archer obliterated his opponent.

Without any delay, let's jump onto the results.

Lance Archer vs. Cam Stewart on AEW Dark: Elevation

Lance Archer dragged his opponent up the ramp, tossed him in the ring, and then clotheslined him outside. The Murderhawk Monster hit a massive lariat at ringside and got Cam back inside the ring. He hit the fourth lariat and followed it up with a fifth and a sixth. He hit a Blackout after the eighth lariat for the win.

Result: Lance Archer def. Cam Stewart

Grade: C+

Ruby Soho vs. Session Moth Martina on AEW Dark: Elevation

Soho in All Elite Wrestling.

Ruby Soho offered a handshake as both women locked up. The former locked in a waist lock in, but Martina danced her way out of it, and the latter clubbed Soho in the back.

Martina hit a few forearm shots in the corner, but The Runaway fought back. Soho delivered a side suplex and then a knee to the face. The former WWE star hit a No Future for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Session Moth Martina

Grade: B-

Daniel Garcia vs. Ray Jaz on AEW Dark: Elevation

Daniel Garcia took his opponent down and hit him with multiple hammer forearms. Ray Jaz got a nearfall with a backslide roll-up, but Red Death hit him with a huge suplex.

Garcia locked in the sit-down Scorpion Deathlock and cranked the leg for the submission win.

Result: Daniel Garcia def. Ray Jaz

Grade: C

Scorpio Sky vs. Capt. Shawn Dean on AEW Dark: Elevation

Sky is carving his path in Tony Khan's company.

Scorpio Sky hit a strong shoulder tackle to start the match. Shawn Dean responded with arm drags and a dropkick. The latter hit a suplex and followed it up with a low lariat.

Sky rolled out of the ring before Dean forced him back in. Dan Lambert's distraction allowed him to regain control. Shawn got a nearfall with a sudden roll-up as he got some momentum.

Dean delivered a spear in the corner and delivered a German suplex. He went for a frog splash but Sky got his knees up. The latter delivered a modified cutter for the win.

Result: Scorpio Sky def. Capt. Shawn Dean

Grade: B

Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

Statlander had a good match on Dark: Elevation this week.

Emi Sakura jumped Kris Statlander to start the match and tossed her around. The Japanese star hit missile chops in the corner before going for a crossbody. However, Kris caught her and dropped her with a bodyslam.

She hit a high knee, but Sakura hit a spear as Statlander was on the ring apron. Inside the ring, Emi hit a backbreaker for a two-count. The Galaxy's Favorite Alien hit a power slam for another nearfall. She hit a roundhouse kick and followed it up with the Big Bang Theory for the win.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Emi Sakura

Grade: B

Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both men made a fast start to the match by trading quick moves. Wheeler Yuta took control, but Aaron Solo got back into the match with a snap suplex. The Nightmare Factory member delivered a lariat in the corner for a two-count.

Solo caught Yuta in a chin lock, but the latter fought back with a jawbreaker and a big boot. He hit a top rope crossbody, followed by an atomic drop and then a high-flying elbow from the top rope.

Solo hit a superkick and a suplex for a nearfall. Yuta countered Solo's crossbody attempt with a German suplex as QT Marshall made his way to ringside. While perched on the top rope, Yuta pretended to have been struck by QT, and the referee ejected him from ringside. Wheeler Yuta then pinned Solo with a complex roll-up.

Result: Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo

Grade: B+

Edited by Angana Roy