AEW Dark: Elevation Results Tonight: Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights - March 21, 2022

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation episode 54. This week's episode featured six matches and a rare promo segment.

Several former WWE stars were in action, with Lance Archer attacking a fan and dropping him with The Blackout. Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Nyla Rose picked up wins while we got to see a great match in the main event.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade on AEW Dark: Elevation

Vickie Guerrero provided a distraction to allow Nyla Rose an early advantage in the match. The Native Beast hit a cannonball senton in the corner before Robyn Renegade fought back. However, Rose hit a Samoan Drop and finished the match with the Beast Bomb.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Robyn Renegade

Grade: C

Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue on AEW Dark: Elevation

The match started with some chain wrestling as both women dodged superkicks. Julia Hart rejected Skye Blue's handshake and shoved her in the face. The latter unloaded on Hart with strikes as she rolled out of the ring.

Back inside the ring, Julia Hart continued to overpower the babyface. Blue hit a thrust kick for a nearfall and beat Julia down in the corner. However, The Varsity Blonds member got her feet on the ropes and got the win with a leverage pin.

Result: Julia Hart def. Skye Blue

Grade: C-

Gunn Club vs. Aaron Mercer and Masada on AEW Dark: Elevation

Austin Gunn and Aaron Mercer started the match by trading headlocks. Colten Gunn tagged in as the Gunn Club took control of the match.

They cut the ring in half and worked on Mercer together before Masada tagged in and turned Austin inside out with a knee strike. Colten got the blind tag in and finished the match via pinfall.

Result: Gunn Club def. Aaron Mercer and Masada

Grade: C+

Top Flight vs. Chaos Project on AEW Dark: Elevation

Darius Martin and Luther got the match underway. The former dodged his opponent's offense and got in some strikes of his own. Serpentico tagged in and got taken down by a tandem offense from Top Flight.

A cheap shot from Luther allowed the heels to gain momentum and isolate Darius. Dante got the hot tag and flattened Serpentico for a nearfall. Top Flight got the win with a flipping stunner.

Result: Top Flight def. Chaos Project

Grade: B-

The Bunny and Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ruby Soho got an early two count on Emi Sakura with a roll-up before tagging in Anna Jay. The Bunny tagged in as the women reignited their old rivalry. She escaped Anna and tagged in Emi Sakura, who raked the Dark Order member's eyes.

She delivered a backbreaker to Anna Jay, and the heels took control. They worked together to wear down Anna Jay. A missed splash from Emi Sakura allowed Ruby Soho to tag in who delivered kicks and knees to the Bunny.

The Runaway drove the Bunny's head into the turnbuckle for a nearfall. The former WWE star delivered a Pele Kick for the win.

Result: Ruby Soho and Anna Jay def. Emi Sakura and The Bunny

Grade: C+

Lance Archer delivers a promo

Lance Archer came out to deliver a promo wherein he hyped his hometown of Texas. He derided the fans in San Antonio and sent a message to the AEW locker room stating that everybody would die.

He attacked a fan holding a sign criticizing Lance Archer on his way back. The Murderhawk Monster dropped the fan with The Blackout.

The Factory vs. Dark Order on AEW Dark: Elevation

Evil Uno and Aaron Solo started the match as the masked star was dominant in the early exchanges. John Silver and Nick Comoroto tagged in for their teams as the Silver dropped the big man with a baseball slide.

Stu Grayson tagged in but got taken down by Comoroto. QT Marshall tagged in as the heels isolated Grayson in their half of the ring. Aaron Solo prevented a hot tag on John Silver at ringside, but Grayson hit a double backflipping kick to make the hot tag to Evil Uno.

The latter hit a neckbreaker on Solo before getting a nearfall with a flat liner. Grayson hit a 450 splash on Solo, but Comoroto broke the pin. All six men got their offense inside the ring before the Dark Order earned a pinfall victory.

Result: Dark Order def. The Factory

Grade: A-

