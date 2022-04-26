AEW Dark: Elevation Results- Top Japanese talent in action, Minoru Suzuki defeats former WWE star

Welcome to the results for AEW Dark: Elevation episode 60.

This week's episode featured eight matches with major names in action. Konosuke Takeshita made his return to the show, and Minoru Suzuki defeated a former WWE NXT star.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Dark Order vs. Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen, and RC Dupree on AEW Dark: Elevation

Stu Grayson started the match as he backed his opponent into the corner. Alan Angels tagged in as the Dark Order worked together in their corner.

Luther gained some momentum with a leg lariat on Alex Reynolds before 10 tagged in, and all members of the Dark Order combined their efforts to pick up the win.

Result: Dark Order def. Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen, and RC Dupree

Grade: C

Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart on AEW Dark: Elevation

Kris Statlander floored Julia Hart with a side headlock before locking in a wrist lock. The Galaxy's Favorite Alien continued to overpower her opponent and caught her in a waist lock.

Julia hit a bulldog for a nearfall and dropped Statlander with a leg trip. She drove Kris into the turnbuckle and clubbed her in the corner. The former Best Friends member fought back with a buckle bomb and delivered a reverse suplex before finishing the match with the Big Bang Theory.

Result: Kris Statlander def. Julia Hart

Grade: B

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark: Elevation

Konosuke Takeshita hit a great leg lariat before dropping Brandon Cutler with a front slam. He delivered a top rope senton for a nearfall, but Cutler hit a huge kick to fight back.

Takeshita moved out of an elbow drop and hit DDT for another nearfall before hitting a Blue Thunder Bomb. The former DDT Pro star hit a brainbuster before hitting a leaping knee strike for the win.

Result: Konosuke Takeshita def. Brandon Cutler

Grade: B

Tony Nese vs. Steel City Brawler on AEW Dark: Elevation

Tony Nese hit a kick to the midsection and palmed Steel City Brawler in the throat. He pummeled Brawler in the middle of the ring as he continued to dominate the Pittsburgh native. The Premier Athlete hit a running knee in the corner for the win.

Result: Tony Nese def. Steel City Brawler

Grade: C+

Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall on AEW Dark: Elevation

QT Marshall started strong, but Minoru Suzuki blocked his offense and wrenched his arm. They fought outside before QT Marshall took control inside the ring before the Murder Grandpa knocked the Factory member out with a forearm strike. The Japanese legend eventually won with the Gotch piledriver.

Result: Minoru Suzuki def. QT Marshall

Grade: B

John Silver vs. Vince Valor on AEW Dark: Elevation

John Silver hit a huge uppercut to get the match underway. He whipped Vince Valor in the corner and hit a pump pick before delivering a German suplex. He hit the Spin Doctor for the win.

Result: John Silver def. Vince Valor

Grade: C

Skye Blue, Anna Jay and Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and The Bunny on AEW Dark: Elevation

Skye Blue started strongly against Emi Sakura, but Nyla Rose tagged in and forced Blue to tag in Anna Jay, who in turn tagged in Ruby Soho. The Runaway tried to take the former women's champion down but was unable to.

Skye Blue tagged back in, but the heels took control as they isolated her in the corner of the ring. Anna Jay got the hot tag and unloaded on the Bunny.

Nyla Rose interfered, which led to all six women fighting before Anna Jay made the Bunny tap out with the Queenslayer.

Result: Skye Blue, Anna Jay, and Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny

Grade: F

Penta Oscuro vs Max Caster on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both men made their signature poses before Penta Oscuro hit a superkick and a hurricanrana. Anthony Bowens tripped Penta, allowing Max Caster to kick his opponent in the corner.

He ground down the former tag team champion before Penta fought back with a sling blade. Penta hit a chop against the ropes, but Caster fought back and had Penta perched on the top rope.

Penta got out of it and stomped on Caster. The Mexican star hit an enziguiri and snapped Caster's arm for the win.

Result: Penta Oscuro def. Max Caster

Grade: B

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy