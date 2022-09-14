AEW Dark Elevation Results: House of Black dominate; former WWE Superstar emerges victorious

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dark Elevation results. The show featured eight matches and was headlined by a bout between two popular tag teams in All Elite Wrestling.

So without further ado, let's head straight into the results.

Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Joelle Clift and JC Storm on AEW Dark: Elevation

Marina Shafir and JC Storm started the match for the two teams. Shafir got the early advantage with a uranage slam before Storm fought back with a kick into the ropes.

Nyla Rose tagged in and hit a body block after Storm was involved in a tussle with Shafir. Rose was in complete control at this point and knocked her opponent down. Storm regrouped and made the tag to Joelle Clift, who came in hot with some forearm shots.

Towards the end of the match, Rose hit a vertical suplex and followed it up with a gourd buster. She tagged in Marina Shafir, and the duo hit a double-team move on Clift to pick up the victory.

Result: Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir def. Joell Clift and JC Storm on AEW Dark: Elevation

Julia Hart vs. Tiara James on AEW Dark: Elevation

Julia Hart started with some vicious stomps on Tiara James. She then slammed the latter's head into the turnbuckles before James fought back.

She hit some forearm shots on Hart, but the House of Black member whipped her into the corner. Julia Hart hit a superkick and followed it up with a standing moonsault to get a one-count.

Towards the end, Hart hit a clothesline on the back of James' neck and applied the Hartless Lock to pick up a submission victory.

Result: Julia Hart def. Tiara James

Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico and Zack Clayton on AEW Dark: Elevation

Zack Clayton tried to ambush Dante Martin and Matt Sydal before the match could even start. Serpentico went out of the ring, not wanting to compete. But he was rolled into the ring by Clayton and Luther.

Sydal hit some kicks on Serpentico, and Martin hit a dive to the outside on Serpentico, Clayton, and Luther. Dante Martin threw Serpentico inside the ring, and Sydal followed it up with a roundhouse kick. Martin hit the Nosedive to pick up the victory for his team.

Result: Dante Martin and Matt Sydal def. Serpentico and Zack Clayton on AEW Dark: Elevation

Athena vs. Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

Emi Sakura began with some mind games, which irritated Athena. She hit a slap on Sakura, which led to a shoving contest between the two stars. The former WWE Superstar hit a monkey flip and followed it up with a hip attack.

After a back-and-forth between Sakura and Athena, the former got the advantage with a running crossbody drop. She then hit the underhook backbreaker and applied the Paradise Lock. Athena fought back with a forearm smash, but Sakura stopped her in her tracks with some kicks.

Towards the end of the match, Emi Sakura hit some chops on Athena, following which the latter started screaming. The Fallen Goddess then hit a powerbomb and followed it up with a superkick. She then hit the Eclipse on Sakura to pick up the victory.

Result: Athena def. Emi Sakura

Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince and Kubes on AEW Dark: Elevation

Buddy Matthews and Isaiah Prince started the match for their respective teams. Matthews shoved Prince into the corner, and the two stars made the tag to their partners.

Brody King hit a shoulder block and forearm smash on Kubes. He then followed it up with two massive clotheslines. King made the tag to Matthews. He kicked Prince off the apron and hit a pop-up knee lift on Kubes. Buddy Matthews then connected with the Murphy's Law to pick up a dominating victory.

Result: Brody King and Buddy Matthews def. Isaiah Prince and Kubes on AEW Dark: Elevation

Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie on AEW Dark: Elevation

Some trash-talk between the two stars started the match. Hikaru Shida then shoved Christina Marie, and the latter tried for a clothesline. Shida blocked it and hit a couple of forearm smashes for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth between the two, Marie dropped Shida face-first into the top turnbuckle. She then hit multiple stomps and choked her opponent with her boot. Marie went for a bodyslam, but Shida stopped her.

Towards the end of the match, Hikaru Shida hit a vertical suplex on Christina Marie and followed it up with a meteora. She then hit the Katana to pick up the victory.

Result: Hikaru Shida def. Christina Marie

John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Ryan Nemeth took John Silver down and started posing. Nemeth whipped Silver across the squared circle, but the latter managed to dodge a clothesline attempt.

The Dark Order member got the advantage with a clothesline on the outside, and he followed it up with a forearm smash. Nemeth came back into the bout with a dropkick in the rib area of Silver. He then stood on John Silver's chest for a one-count.

Towards the end of the match, Silver dodged a clothesline and hit a German suplex on Nemeth. He then connected with the Olympic slam and hit a pump kick on Ryan Nemeth. Silver then hit the Spin Doctor to pick up the victory.

Result: John Silver def. Ryan Nemeth

The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

It was the main event of the show. The Blade and Aaron Solo started the match for their respective teams. Solo kicked The Blade and followed it up with some punches to the back. He then started trash-talking the crowd.

The Blade then dominated Solo and powerbombed him for a two-count. The Butcher and Nick Comoroto were tagged in at this point in the match. Comoroto whipped The Butcher across the ring, and two stars collided after a shoulder block exchange.

The Butcher hit a blackbody drop and followed it up with a running shoulder tackle. The Blade was tagged in. They then double-teamed Comoroto, and The Blade kicked him in the chest. The latter hit a forearm shot on Nick Comoroto, and after a distraction from Solo, he attacked The Blade from behind.

Comoroto hit some heavy shots and tagged in Solo. The Blade came back with a swinging neckbreaker and reached his corner to make the tag to The Butcher. He came in with a flurry of offense and hit a suplex on Solo. The Blade was tagged in.

Towards the end of the match, the Factory members hit a double-team move and got a two-count. QT Marshall tried to interfere, but the referee caught him with the brass knuckles and ejected Marshall and Cole Karter. The Butcher and The Blade then hit Drag The Leg to pick up the victory.

Result: The Butcher and The Blade def. The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

Edited by Jacob Terrell