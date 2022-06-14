AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Jericho Appreciation Society in action, Former WWE Superstars dominate 

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation results. The show featured seven matches, with The Dark Order and The Factory main-eventing the night.

Without further ado, let's head straight into the results:

Nyla Rose vs. Max The Impaler on AEW Dark: Elevation

The two powerhouses clashed in the middle of the ring to start things off. Nyla Rose took the early advantage with a drop toehold and a dropkick.

Max The Impaler tried to make a comeback, but Rose stopped her in her tracks. The latter went for the Beast Bomb, but The Impaler countered with a back body drop.

Toward the end of the match, Nyla Rose put Max The Impaler on the top turnbuckle and followed up with Beast Bomb to get the victory.

Result: Nyla Rose def. Max The Impaler on AEW Dark: Elevation

Private Party vs. Pharrell Jackson and SK Bishop on AEW Dark: Elevation

Marq Quen and SK Bishop kicked things off, respectively. Bishop went for a belly-to-back suplex, but Quen landed on his feet. After a decent back-and-forth between the two stars, Quen made the tag to Isiah Kassidy.

The Private Party members hit a few double-team moves on their opponents to gain the advantage. Kassidy charged at Bishop in the corner, but the latter moved aside. SK Bishop got a two-count, but Kassidy dropped him with a clothesline.

Bishop made the tag to his partner Pharrell Jackson. He unloaded on Private Party with some vicious-looking chops. Jackson then took down Kassidy and Quen with a double clothesline.

Kassidy made the comeback with a superkick, and Private Party ended up winning the match after hitting a shooting star press/neckbreaker combination.

Result: Private Party def. Pharrell Jackson and SK Bishop on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ortiz vs. Anaya on AEW Dark: Elevation

The two stars squared off in the middle of the ring, and Ortiz took the early momentum as he powerslammed Anaya. He then followed it up with a senton splash.

Ortiz started posing for the crowd and missed Anaya in the turnbuckles. The latter came back with a leaping uppercut. Ortiz stopped his advances with a flying crossbody block. He won the bout after hitting the Fisherman's Buster.

Result: Ortiz def. Anaya on AEW Dark: Elevation

Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Miranda Gordy and Tootie Lynn

Serena Deeb and Miranda Gordy started the match for their teams. It was a masterclass from the former WWE Superstar in the initial stages of the bout. Then both Mercedes Martinez and Tootie Lynn tagged in.

Martinez continued the domination with a double leg takedown and followed it up with a vertical suplex for a two-count. Deeb made the tag and took down Lynn with a twisting neckbreaker.

Deeb maintained the advantage, with Lynn having no offense whatsoever. Gordy tried to intervene, but The Professor took her down with a kick and a vertical suplex. Martinez tagged herself in. She hit a spinebuster on Gordy and slammed Lynn onto her tag team partner.

In the end, the ROH Women's World Champion hit a sliding forearm on the back of Lynn's neck. Martinez applied the Serenity Lock on Lynn, and Deeb simultaneously applied the Border City Stretch to get the victory.

Result: Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez def. Miranda Gordy and Tootie Lynn on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Warhorse and Danny Adams on AEW Dark: Elevation

JAS attacked Warhorse and Danny Adams before the match. Angelo Parker hit a big boot on the latter and followed it up with a vertical suplex. Matt Minard tagged in, and he slammed Adams' head on the top turnbuckle.

It was all Jericho Appreciation Society during this stage of the match. Adams somehow managed to crawl under Parker and made the tag to Warhorse. He unloaded on JAS with some big moves.

Parker whipped Warhorse across the ring, but the latter fired back with a lariat. JAS stopped his momentum with the Taste and hit the Double DDT on Warhorse to pick up the victory.

Result: Jericho Appreciation Society def. Warhorse and Danny Adams on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer on AEW Dark: Elevation

Heidi Howitzer showed her power in the early portion of the match. Ruby Soho tried to make a comeback with some kicks, but Howitzer stopped the STO. She whipped Soho into the corner and hit a clothesline for a one-count.

Howitzer slammed Soho's head on the top turnbuckle and followed it up with a double-handed chop. Soho retaliated with a back elbow smash and repeatedly stomped Howitzer's chest.

In the closing stages of the match, Soho dodged the Cutter from Howitzer and hit a neckbreaker. She got the victory after she hit the Destination Unknown.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Heidi Howitzer on AEW Dark: Elevation

The Dark Order vs. The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

Evil Uno and Aaron Solow started the match for their respective factions. After a back-and-forth, Uno got the advantage by hitting the inverted atomic drop. Preston Vance and QT Marshall were tagged in.

Marshall mocked Vance, and the latter hit back with a forearm smash. Solow tried to interfere, but he was quickly taken down on the apron. Marshall managed to get the upper hand, and he tagged in Solow. Vance tried for a delayed vertical suplex on Aaron Solow, but QT Marshall saved him.

Vance hit Marshall with a pump kick and followed it up with the delayed vertical suplex. He tagged in Uno. The Factory members were in control of the match until Evil Uno managed to comeback after hitting a falling lariat. Uno managed to tag in Vance.

Toward the end of the match, Vance dodged the Windmill Kick, and The Dark Order hit a combination move. Vance applied the Full Nelson submission move to get the victory.

Result: The Dark Order def. The Factory on AEW Dark: Elevation

