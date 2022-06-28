AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Keith Lee and former WWE Superstar in action; popular faction suffers loss in main event (June 27, 2022)

This week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation featured eight matches, with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in tag team action. The main event saw two popular factions battle it to gain supremacy.

So without further ado, let's head straight into the results:

Anna Jay vs. Heather Reckless on AEW Dark: Elevation

Heather Reckless and Anna Jay squared off in the middle of the ring. Reckless whipped Jay into the corner, but the latter dodged and hit her with a hard right hand.

Reckless came back with some kicks and punches on Jay, and followed it up with repeated stomps on her chest. She sent her opponent into the corner, but Anna countered with a running shoulder tackle.

After a flurry of offenses, Jay made Heather Reckless tap out with the Queen Slayer submission move to pick up the victory.

Result: Anna Jay def. Heather Reckless on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Joey Jett and Jordan Kross on AEW Dark: Elevation

Powerhouse Hobbs and Joey Jett started the match for their respective teams. Hobbs had the early advantage before Jett elbowed him and tagged Jordan Kross.

Hobbs was dominating Kross as well, and Ricky Starks started doing victory laps at ringside. Powerhouse Hobbs tagged Starks who hit a couple of palm strikes and then followed it up with a running boot.

Towards the end of the match, Hobbs dropped Jett from the apron, and Starks hit the Roshambo on Kross to pick up the victory.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks def. Joey Jett and Jordan Kross on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ruby Soho vs. Missa Kate on AEW Dark: Elevation

Both stars squared off in the middle of the ring. Missa Kate slapped Ruby Soho in the chest, but the latter retaliated with a dropkick. After a back and forth, Soho sidestepped her opponent into the turnbuckles.

The former WWE Superstar then stomped on Kate's feet and followed it up with a spinning back kick. Soho hit Kate hit the STO, but the latter recovered and hit a pump kick for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Ruby Soho blocked a spinning heel kick attempt and hit Destination Unknown on Missa Kate to pick up the win.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Missa Kate

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. GPA and Vic Capri on AEW Dark: Elevation

Keith Lee and GPA started the match for the two teams. The latter tried to gain some early advantage on Lee, but nothing worked on the former WWE Superstar. He lifted GPA up in the air and dropped him onto the mat.

GPA rocked Lee with three jawbreakers, but The Limitless One stopped his momentum with a powerslam. The former tagged in Vic Capri at this point.

Towards the end of the match, Swerve Strickland tagged himself in after Lee hit the Spirit Bomb on Capri. Strickland then hit a missile dropkick and House Call to get the win.

Result: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def. GPA and Vic Capri on AEW Dark: Elevation

Ethan Page vs. Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

Serpentico started posing in front of Ethan Page. He then had an altercation with Dan Lambert at ringside.

Page pulled Serpentico up to the apron and threw him into the ring. He quickly hit the Ego's Edge to pick up the victory.

Result: Ethan Page def. Serpentico on AEW Dark: Elevation

John Silver vs. KM on AEW Dark: Elevation

KM mocked John Silver's size in the early stages of the match. After a brief back-and-forth, he managed to get the advantage with a back elbow smash on Silver.

KM then hit a big boot and followed it up with a powerslam. He hit a slingshot splash for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, John Silver came back with a kick to the face on KM.

He hit a german suplex and followed it up with the Spinning Rack Bomb to pick up the victory.

Result: John Silver def. KM on AEW Dark: Elevation

The House of Black vs. Brubaker and CJ Esparza on AEW Dark: Elevation

Buddy Matthews and CJ Esparza started the match for the two teams, respectively. The former was in total control during the early goings. He then tagged in Brody King.

King hit a running cannonball strike and followed it up with knife edge chops. He tagged Matthews back in. The latter hit a knee drop on Esparza and an assisted backbreaker. He threw CJ Esparza towards Brubaker's corner, and the latter tagged himself in.

Matthews threw Brubaker onto Esparza and tagged King. Buddy Matthews hit the pump kick, and Brody King hit the Gonzo Bomb on Brubaker to pick up the victory.

Result: The House of Black def. Brubaker and CJ Esparza on AEW Dark: Elevation

Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order on AEW Dark: Elevation

A brawl started between the two teams before the bell rang. The Dark Order got the better of the exchange and were standing tall before the bell rang.

Evil Uno rolled Austin Gunn into the ring, but Colten Gunn slammed Uno's head into the steel steps. Austin and Colten took turns to dominate Uno. Max Caster was tagged in and hit an elbow takedown for a one-count.

Uno kicked Caster in the face and hit a neckbreaker to make a comeback. However, The Acclaimed member made the tag to Austin, who stopped Uno from reaching his team.

Evil Uno managed to create separation and made the tag to Preston Vance. 10 hit a flurry of offense, including a standing vertical suplex on Austin Gunn. He tagged in Alex Reynolds at this point.

Towards the end of the match, Austin rolled up Reynolds for a two-count, and after being distracted by Billy Gunn, The Dark Order was pinned by Austin Gunn to give Max Caster and The Gunn Club the victory.

Result: Max Caster and The Gunn Club def. The Dark Order

