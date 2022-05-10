AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Keith Lee competes in the main event; Dark Order shines 

This week's AEW Dark: Elevation features Keith lee and Swerve Strickland making their debuts on the YouTube-exclusive show. Apart from that, Dark Order, Abadon, and Sonny Kiss were also in action on the episode.

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, Preston Vance) vs. Ryan Mooney, Deigo, Josh Fuller, and Brandon Scott on AEW Dark: Elevation

Fuller and Angels started things in this match on AEW Dark: Elevation. Josh Fuller pushed Alan Angels, resulting in the latter planting a brutal chop on the former. The clash was firmly in Dark Order's control here as they dominated Fuller.

Josh Fuller finally found an opening in the match when Ryan Mooney distracted Alex Reynolds, allowing him to tag in Brandon Scott. However, it took only moments before the momentum shifted back to the Dark Order as Evil Uno single-handedly took out Mooney and Diego.

Preston Vance was tagged in next as he hit a Brainbuster on Diego. Next, he hit a Spinebuster on Mooney. Angels took out Diego, Scott, and Fuller on the outside, allowing Uno and Vance to hit a Sitdown Powerbomb on Mooney for the win.

Dark Order defeated Josh Fuller, Brandon Scott, Diego, and Ryan Mooney on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Grade - B

Emi Sakura vs. Abadon on AEW Dark: Elevation

Abadon bit Sakura's hand in the opening moments of the match after she hit a flurry of punches on her. Emi Sakura soon recovered and unleashed a series of chops on Abadon, with the crowd firmly in her support. The action soon spilled to the outside, where Abadon regained control of the match.

Back in the ring, Sakura hit a rotating Backbreaker on Abadon for a close count. Next, Abadon bit Emi Sakura's neck and then followed it by laying her down with a Backslash. She finally hit The Black Dahila on Sakura to secure the win.

Abadon defeated Emi Sakura on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade - B -

Peter Avalon vs. Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark: Elevation

Avalon and Kiss kickstarted things at a furious pace, executing several maneuvers in quick succession. Sonny Kiss soon hit a Hurricarana, which shifted the momentum in her favor. However, Ryan Nemeth played a spoilsport when he distracted Kiss, allowing Peter Avalon to capitalize.

Next, Avalon hit a Bodyslam and then attempted a Moonsault, but Kiss moved aside just in time. Kiss then hit a pair of Dropkicks and a Crossbody for a close count. Ryan Nemeth soon got involved again, but he mistakenly punched Peter Avalon, allowing Sonny Kiss to roll him up for the win.

Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade - B

John Silver vs. Tony Deppen on AEW Dark Elevation

The Dark Order member quickly locked in a headlock on Deppen. Silver was in the driver's seat during the match as he tossed Tony Deppen across the ring. Despite some quick offense from Deppen, Silver soon recovered and hit his finisher, The Spinning Rack Bomb, to secure the momentum-boosting win ahead of his match with CM Punk on this week's AEW Dynamite.

John Silver defeated Tony Deppen on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Grade - C

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto on AEW Dark: Elevation

Strickland and Marshall kicked off things with the former landing a brutal chop on The Factory leader. Lee was soon tagged in and landed a Big Biel Throw on QT MMarshall, after which Marshall tagged in Comoroto. The Factory hit a Double Flapjack to finally turn the tide in their favor.

Marshall then choked Lee with the ropes, while the referee was distracted. The former NXT Champion hit a Backdrop on Comoroto but was unable to tag in Swerve Strickland as Marshall stopped him just in time. However, Keith Lee soon executed the Counter Vertical Suplex on QT Marshall, after which he tagged in Strickland, while Marshall tagged in Comoroto.

Strickland single-handedly battled with Marshall and Comoroto while Lee was recovering at ringside. Moments later, Swerve Strickland tagged in Lee and quickly went to the top rope, but Aaron Solow pulled him down. This allowed QT Marshall to land a Superkick on Keith Lee, while Comoroto hit a Spear for a close count.

Swerve Strickland found his way back into the match as he hit a Double Foot Stomp on Marshall. Strickland then hit a German Suplex on Comoroto, followed by Keith Lee hitting the Big Bang Catastrophe for the win.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated The Factor on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade - B +

