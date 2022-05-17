AEW Dark: Elevation Results – Mercedes Martinez defends ROH Women's Championship, Brody King features in rare singles match

This week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation was taped at the USB Arena in Elmont, New York. The show featured the ROH Women's Champion, Mercedes Martinez, defending her title for the first time. Brody King and Bear Bronson featured in singles action.

Tony Schiavone, Anthony Ogogo, and Mark Henry called the show. So, without further ado, welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation results.

Bear Bronson (w/ Bear Boulder) vs. Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark: Elevation

Early in the match, Bronson sent Cutler face-first into the canvas. The action went outside as Bronson chased his opponent before rolling back into the ring.

Cutler found the upper hand as he side-stepped Bronson into the turnbuckles and transitioned into a ground-and-pound. Bronson, however, got back into the match after hitting a Spinebuster.

Bronson eventually hit The Black Hole Slam and connected with The Seated Senton to pick up the victory.

Result: Bear Bronson def. Brandon Cutler

Grade: C

Brody King vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ The Dark Order) on AEW Dark: Elevation

Brody King launched Alex Reynolds into the corner and hit a Running Cannonball Strike. The Dark Order member first showed signs of a comeback when he fought out of the fireman's carry position.

Reynolds hit King with Muay Thai knee strikes and started picking up momentum. He also hit a running elbow smash. He then dropkicked King's left knee and was in firm control of the match.

The House of Black member got back into the match with an Inside Out Lariat, connecting with The Gonzo Bomb for the win.

Result: Brody King def. Alex Reynolds

Grade: B

Anna Jay & Yuka Sakazaki Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura w/ Vickie Guerrero on AEW Dark: Elevation

Before the bell rang, Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura attacked Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki. Rose stomped Sakazaki's back before the latter tagged in Jay.

Jay kicked Rose in the gut as the former AEW Women's Champion went into the turnbuckles. Jay then tagged in Sakazaki, getting some more offense in. The two then combined for a huge move, as Jay hit the Spinning Leg Lariat and Yuka hit the Rising Knee Strike. Yuka then followed up with a Missile Dropkick for a huge two count.

Sakazaki then went for The Magical Girl Splash, but Vickie Guerrero got in the way. Rose eventually tagged Sakura into the match, who hit the Queen's Gambit for a two count.

A miscommunication between Rose and Sakura led Jay to apply The Queen's Slayer while Sakazaki connected with The Magical Merry Go Round to pick up the win.

Post-match, Rose attacked Sakazaki and dumped her out of the ring.

Result: Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura def. Anna Jay and Yuka Sakazaki

Grade: B

The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club w/ Billy Gunn vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase on AEW Dark: Elevation

Max Caster started the match with GKM before Austin Gunn quickly tagged himself in and pulled GKM down to the mat.

GKM reversed out of an Irish Whip before Colten Gunn made the blind tag. Austin swept GKM's legs and pulled Donovan off the apron. It allowed Colten to clear the ring.

Colten hit The Colt 45 while Caster connected with The Mic Drop before Bowens got tagged into the match, and he hooked the outside leg for the win.

Result: The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club w/ Billy Gunn vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, Lucas Chase

Grade: C

The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. VSK & Eric James on AEW: Dark Elevation

Evil Uno and Eric James started the match with Uno blocking a boot from his opponent early on. Complete domination from Uno, who stomped James' fingers and whipped him into the turnbuckles.

Vance was tagged into the match as he hit The Delayed Vertical Suplex. The good back-and-forth between the two Dark Order members, with Uno tagging in again.

However, James picked up slight momentum into the match as VSK was tagged. He repeatedly kicked Uno in the face, but Uno quickly came up with a Neckbreaker.

The Dark Order members then connected with The Dark Reckoning to pick up the victory.

Result: The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. VSK & Eric James on AEW: Dark Elevation

Grade: C

Mercedes Martinez vs. Trish Adora for the ROH Women's Championship on AEW Dark: Elevation

The main event of this week's AEW Dark: Elevation saw Mercedes Martinez put her title on the line against Trish Adora. Martinez immediately targeted Adora's left arm, as both women showcased pretty good skill in terms of technical wrestling.

Adora looked good throughout the match as she used a Deadlift German Suplex for a near fall. It was arguably the closest she came to winning the title. Martinez hit the Three Amigos Suplexes and used a Dragon Sleeper submission to retain the title.

Result: Mercedes Martinez def. Trish Adora to retain the ROH Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Edited by Abhinav Singh