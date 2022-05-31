AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Mercedes Martinez defends ROH Women's Title; Japanese star defeats WWE Superstar's brother 

This week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation features a title defense by ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez. Apart from that, DDT Wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita is also scheduled to compete at the show.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark: Elevation

Takeshita took down Nemeth with a brutal chop in the opening seconds of the match. Moments later, Ryan Nemeth connected a Dropkick, finally giving him an opening in the bout. The Wingmen member was firmly controlling the match, methodically wearing Konosuke Takeshita down.

The DDT star finally found his way back, thanks to his speed and agility, taking down his opponent with a shoulder tackle. Takeshita next hit a Spinning Sitout Powerbomb on Ryan Nemeth.

Despite a DDT from Nemeth, Takeshita quickly recovered and hit a Lariat. Just when the Japanese star was going for his finisher, Peter Avalon, who was at ringside, distracted him.

However, this interference resulted in Ryan Nemeth accidentally attacking Avalon, allowing Konosuke Takeshita to hit the Running Knee for the win.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Peter Avalon on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade - B -

Mercedes Martinez (C) vs. Mazzerati for the ROH Women's Championship

Martinez offered a handshake to Mazzerati just after the match started, but the latter just touched her hand instead of shaking it. The ROH Women's Champion quickly applied a headlock on her opponent.

Mazzerati finally managed to break the hold, after which she displayed some brashness that irked Mercedes Martinez. The former RAW Superstar tackled a few kick attempts from her opponent but eventually fell to a DDT for a two count. Mazzerati next connected a Snap Suplex for another two-count.

The challenger applied the Rearchoke on Martinez, but the latter quickly got out and laid Mazzerati down with a series of clotheslines. The ROH Women's Champion hit a Spinebuster for a close count. In the end, Mercedes Martinez hit the Execution and then applied the Brass City Sleeper for the win.

Mercedes Martinez defeated Mazzerati on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far