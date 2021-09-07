AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Match announced between Dark Order members, Darby Allin teams up with former WWE champion (September 6, 2021)

Welcome to the results for this week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, a day after a legendary All Out pay-per-view.

The 27th AEW Dark: Elevation episode featured 11 matches, headlined by a huge six-man tag team match featuring Darby Allin and a former WWE Champion.

The likes of Riho, Lance Archer, and Nyla Rose were in action, and the up-and-coming star Dante Martin picked up another win to enhance his ever-growing reputation. What else went down on the show? Let's find out without further ado.

Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Bear Country on AEW Dark: Elevation

Peter Avalon attacked Bronson before the bell rang, but the latter took him down with a back elbow. The big man dropped Avalon with a delayed scoop slam. Bronson clubbed Peter in the corner and tagged in his partner as Avalon brought in Ryan Nemeth.

Nemeth did a ton of showboating, but Boulder caught him. Boulder brought back Bronson. Nemeth tagged in Avalon, but Bronson fought both of them. Ryan put down Bronson with a dropkick for a one-count as the Wingmen isolated the Bear County member to their corner.

Nemeth grounded Bronson and wore him down with quick tags and combination offense. Bronson hit an explorer suplex and got in a hot tag to Boulder.

He caught both members of the Wingmen and slammed them to the mat. Bronson, perched on Boulder's shoulders, pinned Nemeth following an Elevator Splash.

Result: Bear Country def. The Wingmen

Grade: C

Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate on AEW Dark: Elevation

Emi Sakura, who was part of the AEW All Out Women's Casino Battle Royale, rejected a handshake from Kate as both women locked up.

Sakura bit Kate's hand and backed her into a corner. Emi tossed her in the ring and locked in a submission hold.

She continued to wear down Missa and went for a piledriver. Kate responded with a back body drop and a dropkick. An enziguiri earned Kate a nearfall.

Sakura got back the momentum with a chop-lariat combo. Emi Sakura hit consecutive underhook backbreakers for the win.

Result: Emi Sakura def. Missa Kate

Grade: D

