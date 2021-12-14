AEW Dark: Elevation Results: WWE Hall of Famer in action, Thunder Rosa sends message to top heel, Tony Nese steals show

Welcome to the AEW Dark: Elevation results for Monday's show. The 41st show on All Elite Wrestling's YouTube channel featured seven matches, with several top stars in action.

The show opened with Thunder Rosa, who delivered a fierce promo for a top heel. Santana and Ortiz were in action, while Tony Nese stole the show against a Dark Order member.

Without any delay, let's jump into the results.

Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz on AEW Dark: Elevation

Gabby Ortiz made her AEW debut as she went up against one of the top women in the company. She started strong, catching Thunder Rosa in a leg scissor, but La Mera Mera outwrestled her and caught her opponent in a headlock.

The former NWA women's champion dropped her opponent with an arm drag, but Gabby fought back with hard rights. Thunder Rosa stopped her momentum with a dropkick before finishing the match with the Fire Thunder Driver.

After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed the winner. Thunder Rosa promised the fans that she would do everything to win the AEW TBS Championship. Mark Sterling and Jade Cargill walked out, and the former stated that his client wouldn't get physical in Long Island.

Mark Sterling continued, saying Thunder Rosa was jealous of Jade as she's the Rookie of the Year. La Mera Mera accused Jade of getting everything on a silver platter and concluded by saying that she'll teach Jade a lesson in humility.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Gabby Ortiz

Grade: D

Kris Statlander and Red Velvet vs. Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio on AEW Dark: Elevation

Red Velvet and Nikii Duke tied up to start the match, but the latter tagged in her partner. Velvet dropped Tina with a dropkick, but the heels managed to take control of the match.

Red Velvet fought off her opponents and tagged in Kris Statlander. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien delivered multiple lariats to Tina and hit a scissor kick. Nikii broke up the pin attempt and ate a spear from Red Velvet for her troubles. Statlander delivered the Big Bang Theory for the win.

Result: Kris Statlander and Red Velvet def. Nikii Duke and Tina San Antonio

Grade: C

Gunn Club vs. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano and Jack Tomlinson on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jack Tomlinson unloaded on Colten Gunn in the corner, but the latter fought back with a huge lariat and a dropkick. Billy Gunn tagged in to a massive cheer from the crowd and delivered a big boot to his opponent.

Austin Gunn tagged in but immediately tagged Billy back in. Zambrano came in and ate a scoop slam from the WWE Hall of Famer. Austin Gunn hit the Fameasser for the win as the Gunn Club made the DX signature signs.

Result: Gunn Club def. Joey Sweets, Antonio Zambrano, and Jack Tomlinson

Grade: D

