AEW Dark Preview: Daniel Garcia faces former WWE NXT star, Orange Cassidy in action (01 March 2022)

AEW Dark features a packed 11-match card this week. That isn't outside the norm, however, as dedicated fans will recall that the show sometimes boasts up to 12 bouts in a single night. Tonight's edition will feature some familiar faces such as Orange Cassidy and Daniel Garcia.

Dark remains the stage for unsigned wrestlers to show what they're made of, and quite a number of new Indie stars are featured. Keep reading as we dive into the night's card and break down some of the athletes involved.

AEW Dark: Opening Four Matches

Dark opens with series regular Kiera Hogan as she faces off against the debuting snake-haired Kelsey Raegan.

Diamante steps into the ring against the unforgiving Vipress. The black and white-haired star has not won a single match since first debuting on Dark in November 2020.

Marina Shafir clashes against Danielle Kamela. Kamela was known as Vanessa Borne during her WWE tenure. Both stars once appeared in NXT.

Finally, AEW's resident 'living dead girl' Abadon faces another spooky star, Sahara Seven. Both wrestlers have evil gimmicks and this could be one of the first face-offs between two 'dark entities' in All Elite Wrestling.

Opening match card:

Kelsey Reagan vs. Kiera Hogan

Diamante vs. Vipress

Danielle Kamela vs. Marina Shafir

Sahara Seven vs. Abadon

AEW Dark: Middle Four Matches

Dark continues with four blockbuster bouts. Up first, Daniel Garcia will face former NXT star Josh Woods. Woods made his Dark debut in December 2021 and now seeks to topple one of AEW's most promising young stars.

Captain Shawn Dean will step into the ring against Will Austin, a young wrestler known for his high-flying feats.

Sonny Kiss faces an old rival in Ashton Starr. Starr and Kiss have squared off in the past and the two share similar wrestling styles.

The Acclaimed will then take on the team of B.Jack and Donovan Izzolena as the show transitions into its top three bouts.

Middle four matches on the card:

Daniel Garcia vs. Josh Woods

Will Austin vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

Ashton Starr vs. Sonny Kiss

The Acclaimed vs. B. Jack & Donovan Izzolena

AEW Dark: Closing three matches

Dark closes off with a handful of superstars often seen on Dynamite and Rampage.

Dante Martin of Top Flight will wrestle Jack Evans of the newly rebranded AHFO. Evans has not appeared on television since losing to Orange Cassidy in 2021. Lee Johnson also steps into the ring against Darian Bengston.

To cap off the show, Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta will face Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto. The Factory has become AEW Dark's official villain stable at this stage and seems determined to take Best Friends down next.

Card for the final three matches:

Dante Martin vs. Jack Evans

Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson

Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

