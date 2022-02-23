AEW Dark Preview: Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion featured, Dark Order's 10 in action after Rampage (22 February 2022)

AEW Dark will feature only seven matches tonight. It's a surprising figure as the show has featured up to 12 bouts on a single episode in the past. Quality might just surpass quantity tonight, however, as a former IMPACT X-Division champion makes his return to Dark.

All Elite Wrestling has begun the sprint to Revolution, stacking each week's match card higher and higher. Keep reading as we dive into this week's card and break down some of the athletes featured.

AEW Dark: Opening matches

Dark opens with four explosive matches.

Fuego Del Sol is one of the most consistent competitors on Dark. The star will go up against David Ali, a prospective wrestler making his mark in the wrestling world. Ali has wrestled in numerous promotions and events outside of AEW.

Sky Blue takes on Dark newcomer Ruthie Jay. Neither wrestler is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and the match-up could be closely watched by Tony Khan.

Serpentico of the Chaos Project takes on Matt Sydal. Sydal has worked to mentor both Dante Martin and Lee Moriarty, but doesn't often step into the ring. Sydal could be edging his way toward a return depending on the outcome of the match.

Varsity Blondes take on Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas. Coincidentally, Griff Garrison and Kross have teamed up outside AEW. The two friends could end up making the match even more interesting due to their history.

Match card for the first half of Dark:

Fuego Del Sol vs David Ali

Skye Blye vs Ruthie Jay

Serpentico vs Matt Sydal

Varsity Blondes vs Marcus Kross and Guillermo Rosas

AEW Dark: Closing matches

The show closes off with three blockbuster matches, building up to Dynamite. The Wingmen take on former IMPACT Wrestling star Rohit Raju alongside Karam and Sotheara Chhun.

Nick Comoroto of The Factory faces off against Lamar Diggs. Diggs has appeared on Dark in the past and is known around the Independent Circuit.

Finally, Number 10 of The Dark Order steps into the ring with Ben Bishop, another wrestler known on the Independent Circuit.

Match card for the closing 3 matches:

The Wingmen vs. Rohit Raju, Karam, and Sotheara Chhun

Nick Comoroto vs Lamar Diggs

#10 vs. Ben Bishop

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell